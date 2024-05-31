Trump campaign said verdict helps fundraising. Polls suggest jury decision a wash.

In the wake of Donald Trump's conviction, the campaign to control the narrative within the context of the 2024 presidential election has begun.

On Friday, Trump's campaign said it had raised "a record shattering small dollar fundraising haul" of $34.8 million since the jury's verdict was revealed. The campaign said the total almost doubled the previous single-day sum.

"President Trump and our campaign are immensely grateful from this outpouring of support from patriots across our country," wrote campaign senior officials Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles in a statement. "President Trump is fighting to save our nation and November 5th is the day Americans will deliver the real verdict."

The impact on the White House race is still an unknown.

A YouGov poll released Thursday morning showed 27% of those surveyed after the verdict said they are "less likely: to vote for him while 26% are now "more likely" to cast a ballot for him. The plurality, 39%, said their position was unchanged by the jury's decision and 8% were uncertain.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Antonio Fins is a politics and business editor at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Trump trial: Verdict helps fundraising. YouGov poll points to wash.