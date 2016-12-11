Trump campaign manager Conway leading Christmas parade

Kellyanne Conway, campaign manager for President-elect Donald Trump, center, walks through the lobby of Trump Tower, Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

HAMMONTON, N.J. (AP) — Republican President-elect Donald Trump's campaign manager is returning to her native New Jersey to lead a holiday parade.

Kellyanne Conway is grand marshal of Saturday's Christmas parade in Hammonton, where Trump topped Democrat Hillary Clinton in the November presidential election.

The Hammonton Fire Department says Conway was raised in Atco and graduated from St. Joseph's High School in Hammonton in 1985. She spent summers working at Indian Brand Blueberry Farms before leaving for college in Washington, D.C.

Conway also will receive a key to the city.

A group that bills itself as an anti-fascist organization said it plans to protest what it views as the politicization of the parade. South Jersey Antifa said Conway is not an "acceptable role model."

"We call on the Hammonton Fire Department to drop her," the group said in a Facebook post.

Messages left with the Fire Department for and Trump's spokeswoman weren't immediately returned.

Conway regularly makes media appearances on behalf of Trump and has even been spoofed on "Saturday Night Live." A memorable skit about her day off shows her free time interrupted repeatedly by having to go on CNN to explain Trump's latest tweet or statement.