Trump campaign launches canvassing effort in wake of verdict

One day after the verdict in the hush money trial, former President Donald Trump’s political operation says it is launching a volunteer-based voter canvassing effort aimed at turning out voters in key battlegrounds.

The program — dubbed “Trump Force 47” — will focus on “engag[ing] tens of thousands of new volunteers across the country to participate in a neighbor-to-neighbor organizing program hyper-focused on mobilizing highly-targeted voters,” according to an announcement set to be made Friday afternoon.

The effort illustrates how the Trump campaign plans to lean on volunteers to power its door-knocking and voter turnout efforts in the run-up to the November election. With less money to work with than President Joe Biden’s campaign — through the end of April, Biden had $84 million on hand, compared with $49 million for Trump — the former president plans to rely on unpaid grassroots activists.

“Trump voters and Republicans are more motivated than ever to do their part to defend President Trump from Joe Biden,” Trump co-campaign managers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles said in a prepared statement.

The volunteers will be organized by paid staff who have already been deployed to battleground states over the last several months, according to a person familiar with the effort who was granted anonymity to discuss the matter.



The campaign believes that Trump’s conviction in the New York hush money case will gin up its base of support and help recruit new volunteers. Trump’s operation has seen a surge in small-dollar fundraising support since the verdict, announcing that it brought in nearly $35 million in the hours immediately following the conviction.

Trump’s campaign is also planning to use allied outside groups to help turn out voters. The former president’s advisers recently sat down with several pro-Trump outfits, including Turning Point Action and Heritage Action, to plan for the election.

On Thursday, a New York jury found Trump guilty of 34 criminal counts related to the hush money trial, a historic legal decision that the former president called “rigged.”