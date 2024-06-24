Trump campaign fundraising email says he was ‘tortured’ in jail

CORRECTION: A May fundraising email by former President Trump’s campaign mentioned him being “tortured” in the Fulton County jail. Due to an editing error, a previous version of this story included incorrect information.

Former President Trump’s campaign in a Monday fundraising email criticized his treatment at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia, saying he was “tortured” while getting his historic mug shot at the jail.

Trump has frequently sought to raise funds from the mug shot, and the email that mentioned the torture was sent out to promote coffee mugs featuring Trump’s mug shot.

“I want you to remember what they did to me. They tortured me in the Fulton County Jail, and TOOK MY MUGSHOT. So guess what? I put it on a mug for the WHOLE WORLD TO SEE!” the fundraising email said.

Trump surrendered last August to the Fulton County Jail, a stipulation of his criminal indictment in Georgia, where he faces 13 counts stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Upon arriving to the jail in a presidential-style motorcade, Trump was booked, fingerprinted and photographed for a mug shot. The process took about 20 minutes and made Trump the first U.S. president in history, past or present, known to have their mug shot taken.

The same email for the coffee mugs was also sent by the Trump campaign in May. It also included the language on torture.

Trump has repeatedly seized on his arrest and mug shot and began selling merchandise shortly after the booking. The merchandise included T-shirts, mugs, koozies and bumper stickers that featured his mug shot and the phrase “Never surrender.”

The former president and 18 others were indicted in Georgia last August over allegations they were involved in a scheme to illegally attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Four defendants have pleaded guilty following deals with prosecutors, while Trump and others have pleaded not guilty.

Trump’s case in Georgia is one of four criminal cases he has been charged in, including one the former president was convicted in last month in New York. He was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with reimbursements made for a hush money payment made ahead of the 2016 election.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.