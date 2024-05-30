Trump campaign donation page crashes after guilty verdict

Former President Trump’s fundraising page crashed shortly after he was convicted on 34 felony counts by a New York jury, an issue his campaign attributed to an influx of donations.

“The American people see through Crooked Joe Biden’s rigged show trial,” Trump’s campaign posted on the social platform X. “So many Americans were moved to donate to President Trump’s campaign that the WinRed pages went down. We are working on getting the website back online as quickly as possible.”

Trump’s campaign website redirected visitors to WinRed, the official GOP fundraising site. But the page to donate to the former president said it was under maintenance. The campaign briefly redirected to a different donation processor amid the technical difficulties.

Trump campaign co-manager Chris LaCivita urged supporters to “log back on and try again” if they received an error message.

The former president has made it a habit of turning his legal problems into campaign fundraising pitches. He used his mug shot after his Georgia indictment last year to bring in millions of dollars in campaign cash, and his campaign is expected to try and capitalize on outrage over Thursday’s verdict.

Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, making him the first former president to be convicted of a felony.

The 12-person jury in the hush money trial returned their verdict late Thursday afternoon after deliberations went for approximately 11 hours.

Trump has denied the affair and had pleaded not guilty. He is expected to appeal the verdict.

