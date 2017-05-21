    Trump Calls On Leaders to ‘Stand in Uniform Condemnation’ of Terror

    Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

    President Trump says there “can be no co-existence” with the violence of terrorism, and that a terrorist’s invocation of God is “an insult to every person of faith.”

    NBC News Specials

    NBC News Specials

    NBC News brings its worldwide resources to these in-depth special programs. Brian Williams takes the lead in covering topics that enlighten, uplift or demand further scrutiny. Important stories of our time; these are the stories of NBC News Specials.