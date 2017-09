While Trump is branding his tax plan a win for everyday Americans, doubts are being raised after the president’s top economic advisor refused to confirm that the middle-class would get a tax cut.

Watch TV shows, movies and more on Yahoo View, available now on iOS and Android.

About NBC Nightly News

Watch "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," providing reports and analysis of the day's most newsworthy national and international events. See More

Check out more stuff on Yahoo View