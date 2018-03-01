Trump calls for action on guns. Lawmakers wonder: Will he stick to his?

On an issue as tough for Congress as guns, it’s hard to imagine lawmakers doing much without strong presidential leadership. Republicans in particular will need plenty of political cover if they are to go up against the gun lobby, their traditional ally.

That’s exactly what President Trump seemed to promise them in a freewheeling, televised meeting at the White House on Wednesday. He derided lawmakers for being afraid of the powerful National Rifle Association – while painting himself as a strong leader.

“It’s time that a president stepped up,” he said. Over the course of the meeting with members of both parties, Mr. Trump called for a comprehensive gun bill that would be “very powerful” on background checks, keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill, and harden schools.

Most notably, Trump repeatedly suggested raising the age for buying certain firearms to 21 – and even appeared to offer support for Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s longstanding crusade to ban assault weapons, prompting a visibly gleeful reaction from the California Democrat.

But after last month’s immigration debacle, when efforts to secure legal status for young, undocumented “Dreamers” failed after the president abruptly switched from a bipartisan stance to a more hardline position, members of both parties are openly wondering if the same will happen on guns.

“My concern is that this is Lucy and the football,” says Sen. Chris Coons (D) of Delaware. He describes Trump’s stance on guns as an “eerie reminder” of his early approach to immigration.

That, too, began with a televised free-flowing meeting with lawmakers of both parties. In that meeting, Trump said he would sign whatever deal congressional negotiators brought him. He would, he promised, “take the heat” on immigration reform.

Yet when a bipartisan deal emerged in the Senate, Trump blasted it and threatened to veto it. In the end, nothing passed.

If the president stands firm this time, he has an opportunity to change history and make a significant contribution to solving America’s long impasse over guns, Senator Coons says. But if he turns “180 degrees” again, he will “lose all credibility” – and his ability to work with Congress will be severely hampered.

“From the Republican point of view, if the president got behind a measure it would be easier for Republicans to say ‘yes,’ ” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R) of South Carolina told reporters Tuesday. “Whether he follows through ... I don’t know.”

A GOP House member, Rep. Ryan Costello of Pennsylvania, echoed that view: “What did he say ... sometimes you have to take the NRA on? Well, let’s see if that’s what he does.”

The White House is expected to issue guidelines for new legislation by the end of the week, but the NRA is already panning many of the ideas put forth by the president.

While Wednesday’s meeting “made for great TV, the gun-control proposals discussed would make for bad policy that would not keep our children safe,” NRA public affairs director Jennifer Baker said in a statement.

A TIPPING POINT?

Unlike last year, when the president relied on special parliamentary rules to unify his fractious party around a GOP-only agenda, this year’s issues – from immigration to guns to infrastructure and spending – will require Democratic support, since any measure will have to clear a 60-vote hurdle in the Senate. Trump on Wednesday boasted that getting to 60 on guns should be “so easy,” but as the failure of immigration reform showed, getting controversial issues through the Senate is an exceedingly difficult needle to thread.

And it’s unclear whether the ground is shifting on the gun debate. Democrats, as well as some Republicans who have taken a moderate stand on the issue, sense a tipping point. They are seizing the moment to re-introduce bipartisan proposals that have failed in the past – most prominently, on universal background checks that would extend to gun-show and online purchases.

Such a bill, authored by Sens. Joe Manchin (D) of West Virginia and Pat Toomey (R) of Pennsylvania, has never been able to pass the Senate. But supporters are encouraged by the strong public support Trump offered for the measure this week.

“It does feel as though the atmosphere has changed,” Senator Toomey told reporters after the White House meeting. “It does feel to me as though there are members who were not willing to do something in the past, that might be willing now. And I know for a fact that there are individual senators who voted against Manchin-Toomey, for instance, who have told me that they are reconsidering.”