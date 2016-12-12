Trump Cabinet Nearing Completion

President-elect Donald Trump has continued to piece together his cabinet this week amid the seemingly never-ending rumors about which candidate could land in which still-open role.

The most recent news suggests Trump has landed on a nominee for secretary of state, a job that has seen myriad candidates fall in and out of favor with the president-elect. Multiple reports have suggested Trump will nominate Exxon-Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, which has stirred controversy on both sides of the aisle because of his close connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The debate over Tillerson will likely only grow in intensity amid the CIA reportedly declaring that Russia carried out hacks during the 2016 election with the distinct purpose of helping Trump get elected.

Trump didn't confirm Tillerson was set to receive the nomination in a recent appearance on "Fox News Sunday," but he did address what he liked about the CEO.

"He's in charge of an oil company that's pretty much double the size of his next nearest competitor," Trump said. "It's been a company that's been unbelievably managed — and to me a great advantage is he knows many of the players — and he knows them well, he does massive deals in Russia, he does massive deals — for the company, not for himself for the company."

Tillerson would need to be confirmed by the Senate, and it looks like that might be a messy process. Listed below are a couple of quick lists detailing who has been nominated for jobs in the Trump administration and which roles, like secretary of state, have yet to be officially filled.

Nominees

Attorney General: Jeff Sessions

National Security Adviser: Michael T. Flynn

Chief of Staff: Reince Priebus

Chief Strategist: Stephen K. Bannon

Department of Defense: James N. "Mad Dog" Mattis

Department of Treasury: Steven Mnuchin

Department of Transportation: Elaine L. Chao

Environmental Protection Agency: Scott Pruitt

Small Business: Linda McMahon

Department of Health and Human Services: Tom Price

Homeland Security: John F. Kelly

Department of Commerce: Wilbur Ross

Department of Education: Betsy DeVos

United Nations Ambassador: Nikki Haley

Department of Housing and Urban Development: Dr. Ben Carson

Central Intelligence Agency: Mike Pompeo

Department of Labor: Andrew Pudzer

Open Positions

Secretary of State

Director of National Intelligence

Department of the Interior

Department of Agriculture

Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Trade Representative

Department of Energy

Related Articles