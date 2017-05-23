Trump budget proposal slashes global health, peacekeeping

FILE PHOTO - President Donald Trump's FY2018 budget is seen printed at the Government Publishing Office in Washington, U.S. on May 19, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration's budget proposal would significantly cut U.S. funding for global health programs, food aid, international peacekeeping, educational and cultural exchanges, and climate change programs, according to budget documents released on Tuesday.

U.S. funding for global health programs including efforts focusing on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria would see a 24 percent cut under President Donald Trump's budget, to about $6.5 billion for 2018, according to the proposal.

The budget proposal also includes a 44 percent cut to funding for international organizations, but does not say exactly what could get cut, other than "funding for organizations that work against U.S. foreign policy interests." The budget proposal said the NATO military alliance "would continue to be fully funded."

