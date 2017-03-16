Trump’s Budget Blueprint: Pulling Up the Diplomatic Drawbridge

The White House budget plan embodies the administration’s “America First” nationalism, hiking spending on defense and border security while slashing everything else.

President Donald Trump’s first budget proposal crystallizes the administration’s ideological priorities, calling for bolstering spending on the military and border security while gutting funding for diplomacy and foreign aid, scientific research, and most of the federal government.

The budget blueprint unveiled Thursday is short on details, and faces long odds in Congress, where Trump’s fellow Republicans expressed serious reservations about numerous funding cuts.

But as a political document, it reflects the White House’s preference for a narrow definition of U.S. interests not seen since before World War II. Titled “America First,” the Trump budget also reflects a deep skepticism of government programs meant to defuse conflicts, fight poverty abroad, or battle transnational challenges like climate change.

Mick Mulvaney, director of the Office of Management and Budget, described the blueprint for fiscal year 2018 as a “hard power budget.”

“The president wants to spend more money on defense, more money securing the border, more money enforcing the laws, and more money on school choice, without adding to the deficit,” Mulvaney told reporters.

The president’s plan would sharply boost defense spending by $54 billion, plus add another $2.8 billion for homeland security and $1.4 billion for maintaining the nuclear stockpile. To make the deficit math work, the White House wants offsetting cuts of more than 30 percent at the Environmental Protection Agency and about 28 percent at the State Department, as well as major cuts in the departments of Agriculture and Labor. But all those agencies have budgets just a fraction the size of the Pentagon.

Foreign diplomats expressed dismay, and Democratic lawmakers promptly condemned the proposed cuts to the State Department and USAID as short-sighted and reckless.

“If enacted this budget would only make the world more dangerous for America and Americans, and make it harder to safeguard our interests, promote our values and further expand our prosperity,” said Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.), the ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Republican leaders, many of whom said they supported the overall thrust of the budget, criticized specific cuts, including those aimed at the State Department.

“I’m absolutely shocked at the Administration’s puny request,” said Hal Rogers (R-Ky.), chairman of the the House Appropriations’ Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs. “The U.S. has a vital role to play in advancing democracy, protecting the innocent, helping the displaced and vulnerable, and offering diplomatic solutions to overseas unrest and other challenges abroad.”

Rep. Ted Yoho (R-Fla.) also came out against massive cuts to foreign aid: “At a time when American leadership is needed more than ever, we must continue to invest in the International Affairs Budget.”

If adopted, the proposed combination of cuts to the State Department and USAID would mark the lowest level of funding for these programs since fiscal year 2002 in real, inflation adjusted terms, according to the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, a bipartisan group that promotes foreign aid.

Some experts and former officials reckon the State Department cuts are actually far deeper than the 28 percent figure outlined by the White House budget office, but there is some discrepancy over how deep.

The Global Leadership Coalition estimated that overall cuts would slash 31 percent of State’s 2017 budget.

Bathsheba Crocker, a former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for International Organizations under the Obama administration, said when additional cuts to the international affairs budget are taken into account in a separate Overseas Contingency Operations budget, which supports operations in warzones in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, including supplemental counter-terrorism funds, the plan would represent a nearly $20 billion reduction, from $58.8 billion to $37.6.

“Effectively, this remains a 36 percent cut to the State Department’s overall budget,” Crocker said.

In presenting its spending plans for the State Department, the Office of Management and Budget said the blueprint “seeks to reduce or end direct funding for international organizations whose missions do not substantially advance U.S. foreign policy interests, are duplicative, or are not well managed.”