Trump breaks with Pence on Syria policy: ‘He and I haven’t spoken, and I disagree’

ST. LOUIS — There was a moment about two-thirds of the way through the second presidential debate that was so startling and unprecedented, it seemed to even take co-moderator Martha Raddatz aback.

After GOP nominee Donald Trump gave a somewhat rambling answer to a question about Syria, Raddatz attempted to steer him back with a follow-up query.

“Mr. Trump, let me repeat the question: If you were president, what would you do about the humanitarian crisis in Aleppo?” asked Raddatz. “I want to remind you what your running mate said,” she continued, referencing Mike Pence’s comments about Syria in the vice presidential debate one week earlier.

“He said, ‘Provocations by Russia need to be met with American strength,’” Raddatz reminded Trump. “And that if Russia continues to be involved in air strikes along with the Syrian government forces of Assad, the United States of America should be prepared to use military force to strike the military targets of the Assad regime.”

Trump, who has appeared to be displeased with Pence for not defending him following the release of damaging audio tape on Friday, waved away his running mate’s comments.

“He and I haven’t spoken, and I disagree,” said Trump. “I disagree.”

A clearly surprised Raddatz interjected with a request for clarification. “You disagree with your running mate?”

Trump ignored the question and returned to his own thoughts on ISIS and Syria.