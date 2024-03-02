Trump heads to Greensboro, North Carolina to rally supporters after no date set for Mar-a-Lago documents trial: Live

No trial date has yet been set for former President Donald Trump’s future trial over his alleged mishandling of classified documents as he heads to Greensboro, North Carolina and Richmond, Virginia for get-out-the-vote rallies on Saturday.

Mr Trump is set to appear at 2pm in North Carolina and at 6pm in Virginia.

There were two key hearings in Donald Trump’s criminal cases on Friday, as Judge Aileen Cannon considered a trial date for the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case and closing arguments were heard concerning the disqualification of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The former president attended the Florida hearing at which Judge Cannon called the prosecution’s request for the trial to begin in July “unrealistic” given the potential for preparation to overlap with the New York hush-money trial scheduled for six weeks from 25 March.

In Georgia, Judge Scott McAfee did not rule on Ms Willis’s continued involvement in the sprawling election interference case after each side presented their case, promising to post a decision on the docket in the next two weeks.

18:33 , Gustaf Kilander

Woman at Trump rally NC is asked why she loves Trump: “He’s a man with morals.” pic.twitter.com/KCH3Zw37ZB — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 2, 2024

Singer forgets words to national anthem at Trump rally

18:30 , Gustaf Kilander

National Anthem singer at Trump rally today forgets the words. pic.twitter.com/hwzo2eTLpk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 2, 2024

Trump supporters rank southern border as top issue ahead of rally in North Carolina

18:29 , Gustaf Kilander

Just finished watching all the crowd interviews from Trump rally NC today. Every single one of them said their number one issue is the southern border and migrants. One or two threw in inflation also. It’s all about the border. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 2, 2024

PHOTOS: Trump supporters await former president’s speech in Greensboro, North Carolina

18:29 , Gustaf Kilander

Supporters hold signs before former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump participates in a 'Get Out The Vote Rally' campaign event at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina, USA, 02 March 2024 (EPA)

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson speaks before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump at a campaign rally Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP)

A supporter cheers before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Greensboro, N.C. (AP)

Supporters cheer before Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Greensboro, N.C (AP)

Where is Trump facing attempts to remove him from the ballot?

17:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Lawsuits challenging Donald Trump’s eligibility to appear on the 2024 presidential primary ballots have sprung up in several states.

Individuals and left-wing organisations have claimed that Mr Trump violated Section Three of the 14th Amendment – known as the insurrection clause – citing his involvement in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Section Three of the amendment prohibits those who take part in insurrections or aid enemies of the US government from taking office.

To date, formal challenges to Mr Trump’s candidacy have been filed in at least 35 states.

Ariana Baio explains:

Where is Donald Trump facing attempts to remove him from the ballot?

Crowd gathers hours ahead of Trump speech in Greensboro

17:15 , Gustaf Kilander

Crowd inside with two hours left until President Trump speaks in Greensboro, North Carolina! 👀 https://t.co/Idt42ioa8R pic.twitter.com/b1Ric0SXn2 — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) March 2, 2024

Trump leads Biden by four points in new poll

17:15 , Gustaf Kilander

Mr Trump was four points ahead of President Joe Biden in a New York Times/Siena College poll conducted in late February.

The poll, released on Saturday, shows Mr Trump at 48 per cent and Mr Biden at 44 per cent among likely voters – among registered voters, Mr Trump had 48 and Mr Biden 43 per cent.

In a hypothetical matchup with Nikki Haley, the former UN ambassador and the last remaining Republican challenger to Mr Trump, Mr Biden came in at 37 per cent to Ms Haley’s 46 per cent.

Forty-seven per cent of likely voters said they were strongly disapproving of Mr Biden’s handling of the job.

Jack Smith’s ‘unrealistic’ classified documents trial date may be rejected by Trump appointed judge

16:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Ariana Baio reports:

The classified documents case against former president Donald Trump may not begin until late summer or early fall after a federal judge in Florida called Special Counsel Jack Smith’s proposed trial schedule “unrealistic”.

Read the full story...

Trump judge calls Jack Smith’s classified documents trial date ‘unrealistic’

Tulsi Gabbard being considered for Trump VP

16:15 , Gustaf Kilander and Eric Garcia

Tulsi Gabbard, the former Democratic Hawaii Rep who ran for president in 2020, has taken a sharp turn into Magaworld which has been noticed by allies of Donald Trump and the former president himself.

Towards the end of CPAC, Steve Bannon was gleeful about the fact that a straw poll over possible VP picks showed South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, dropped-out presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, Ms Gabbard, Florida Rep Byron Donalds, and failed 2022 Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake as the attendees’ top picks for Trump’s running mate.

“I want the media to suck on this right here,” he said. “You smear these good people, these hardworking people, right? They come here of their own free will and they’re free men and women. And they just voted for who they think should ride shotgun in the hardest election over the next nine months, and who they pick is a folks of colour or women. Top eight, right? Show me the racism in there. Show me the sexism in there.”

University of Hawaii political science professor Colin Moore told USA Today that “It’s hard to find anyone who is comparable to Tulsi Gabbard, who has been at various times embraced by evangelical Christians to progressives to now it seems like Donald Trump himself”.

“I’m not sure anyone can really explain it except for Tulsi Gabbard,” he added.

“Today, we see the Democratic elite leaders say, with great concern in their voice, that if the American people elect Donald Trump again, they warn us, he will destroy democracy,” Ms Gabbard said at CPAC last month. “The perpetrators of this attack are those who, in the name of saving our democracy, are destroying it.”

Analysis: Donald Trump got exactly what he wanted from the Supreme Court

15:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Woodward writes:

The US Supreme Court might have just insured that Donald Trump will not face a criminal trial for his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election before the next one. And he may end up avoiding a trial altogether, if he wins the presidency in November and tries to tell his administration to shut down the cases against him.

The former president has repeatedly claimed that he is “immune” from prosecution for actions committed while in office, including, allegedly, leading a multi-state scheme to pressure officials to overturn election results, and failing to stop a mob of his supporters from storming the US Capitol to do it by force.

A federal judge and a federal appeals court have knocked down that defence in damning rulings that outline why, exactly, the president can’t evade liability for crimes committed while in office. But on Wednesday, the nation’s highest court – where three justices were appointed by Mr Trump – agreed to take up the case after he asked them to hit pause on those orders, giving the former president yet another victory in his time-tested legal strategy: delay, delay, delay.

Continue reading...

Donald Trump got exactly what he wanted from the Supreme Court

Republican senator who voted to convict Donald Trump endorses Nikki Haley

15:15 , Eric Garcia

One of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Donald Trump for inciting a riot at the US Capitol on January 6 endorsed Nikki Haley’s bid for president.

Lisa Murkowski, the senior senator from Alaska, announced her support for the former governor of South Carolina and US ambassador to the United Nations.

“America needs someone with the right values, vigor, and judgment to serve as our next President—and in this race, there is no one better than her,” Ms Murkowski said in a statement. “Nikki will be a strong leader and uphold the ideals of the Republican Party while serving as a President for all Americans.”

Murkowski is one of only four Republicans left in the Senate who voted to convict Mr Trump after three of them resigned. Utah Senator Mitt Romney, whom Ms Haley supported in the 2012 Republican presidential primary, will retire at the end of the year.

The endorsement comes even though Ms Haley has failed to win a single primary contest. So far, only one member of the US House of Representatives - Representative Ralph Norman of South Carolina - has endorsed her run.

Ms Haley thanked Ms Murkowski for the endorsement.

“Murkowski represents the best of Alaska—she is a trailblazer and a strong, independent voice who doesn’t bow down to the powers that be in Washington,” Ms Haley said in a statement. “As president, I will fight to make Alaskans—and all Americans—proud by restoring fiscal sanity, energy dominance, and limited government.”

‘Speculation, gossip and innuendo’ used to attack Fani Willis in high-stakes hearing, lawyer says

14:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Woodward watched proceedings on Friday and filed this report:

Lawyers for Donald Trump and his co-defendants in a sprawling election interference case in Georgia have been accused of relying on salacious rumours, gossip and innuendo to “embarass and harass” the prosecutor overseeing the case against them.

Closing arguments concluded on Friday in a high-stakes series of hearings to determine whether Fani Willis should be disqualified from criminally prosecuting the former president and his allies for their scheme to overturn Georgia’s election results in 2020.

Read on...

Trump lawyers accused of using ‘gossip and innuendo’ to attack Fani Willis

How does the 14th Amendment bar Trump from some ballots?

13:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump may be the current 2024 Republican frontrunner but his mounting legal problems are threatening his chance of even appearing on the presidential election ballot in some states.

Political activists and government watchdog organisations have pushed for states to bar the former president from being an option for voters by invoking a little-known provision of the 14th Amendment.

Read on...

Why does the 14th Amendment bar Trump from Colorado’s election ballot?

Biden challenges Trump ‘join me’ as he urges Congress to pass border bill

11:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Andrew Feinberg reports on the duelling visits to the border:

Biden urges Trump to back border bill in rival Texas campaign stops

Trump pushes lie that ‘no one speaks languages’ of migrants in wild border speech

09:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Mike Bedigan reports:

Donald Trump falsely claimed that “nobody speaks the languages” of migrants crossing the US’s southern border, in another wild and rambling campaign speech, in which he also echoed his previous remarks that were criticised as being similar to Nazi propaganda.

Both Mr Trump and President Joe Biden held duelling campaign trips to the southern border on Thursday in an attempt to seize the narrative around immigration.

The former president, speaking from Eagle Pass, Texas, wildly claimed that there were “millions of people from places unknown” coming into the US that “don’t speak languages”.

Continue reading...

Trump echoes Nazi propaganda in border speech brimming with lies

The ABCs of Donald Trump as he coins a new nickname

07:45 , Kelly Rissman

Donald Trump is well-known for a lot of things: his divisiveness, his career in real estate, The Apprentice, his lawsuits, for being the only president to be impeached twice. But perhaps nothing has infiltrated society more than Mr Trump’s unique linguistic style.

Whether he’s posting on Truth Social, speaking at a campaign rally, or testifying in court, Mr Trump never seems to be at a loss for words — and sometimes, he even makes up new ones.

From uttering gaffes to tweeting typos (like “covfefe”) to misreading words (like “Nambia”) to dismissing his opponent with a harsh nickname, his terminology quickly turns iconic.

Here, The Independent offers a dictionary guide to the Mr Trump’s most memorable phrases:

C is for Covfefe: The ABCs of Donald Trump as he coins a new nickname

GOP lawmakers balk at Trump playing a role in the fight to replace McConnell

05:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Eric Garcia and Gustaf Kilander report from Capitol Hill:

SenateRepublicans have a clear message for former president Donald Trump about the race to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell: stay out of this.

After they got over the initial shock of McConnell’s announcement on Wednesday, the race to replace him – namely among the “Three Johns,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune, Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso and Senator John Cornyn of Texas – has begun at a quick pace. Friends of The Independent’sInside Washington newsletter Stef Kight and Stephen Neukam at Axios reported that Trump wants National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Steve Daines of Montana to run for the job.

But Republicans expressed scepticism about Trump playing a role in replacing McConnell, his longtime nemesis.

Read more...

Republicans balk at Trump playing a role in the fight to replace McConnell

Trump is disqualified from the 2024 Illinois ballot — here’s what that means

03:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Illinois has become the latest state to weigh in on Donald Trump’s presidential primary ballot eligibility, with a judge ordering the former president to be removed due to his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection.

On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Tracie Porter of Cook County issued a ruling in a challenge to Mr Trump’s eligibility which was brought by four Illinois voters and the organisation Free Speech For People.

Much like the near-identical lawsuits brought in other states, the group of voters claimed Mr Trump was ineligible to appear on the state’s primary ballot due to his actions leading up to and on January 6 2021 – a violation of Section Three of the 14th Amendment known as the “insurrection clause”.

The judge agreed and said the former president should not appear on the ballot.

A spokesperson from Mr Trump’s campaign called the Illinois decision “unconstitutional” and accused the judge of having a Democratic political agenda.

Continue reading:

Illinois has disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot. Here’s what this means

Watch: Former DeKalb Country DA doubts reasoning for possible disqualification of Fani Willis

01:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Former DeKalb County DA: If the judge follows Georgia supreme court case law, there’s never been a case where a prosecutor has been dismissed and disqualified because of the appearance of impropriety. There has to be an actual conflict pic.twitter.com/xaZaJIrH90 — Acyn (@Acyn) March 1, 2024

Jimmy Kimmel jokes Trump went to border ‘for the taco bowls’

00:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel skewered Donald Trump for his Texas speech which was filled with falsehoods and lies and his team’s hypocritical statement that the president was only at the border for political reasons.

As usual, the talk show host didn’t hold back:

Jimmy Kimmel jokes Trump went to border ‘for the taco bowls’

Analysis: Trump wades into the abortion wars – it will not go well for him

Friday 1 March 2024 23:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Eric Garcia writes:

Trump has largely stayed away from going into specifics on abortion because he considers it, as he said, “very polarising,” but also, it’s fairly clear it does not animate him the way immigration does. A former Democrat from New York, he is clearly not fluent in the language of evangelical conservatives who set aside their reservations about a thrice-married casino owner who does not go to church in hopes he would facilitate the death of Roe.

Read the full article...

Trump wades into the abortion wars – it will not go well for him

Giuliani takes his Manhattan apartment off the market, despite bankruptcy

Friday 1 March 2024 23:25 , Oliver O'Connell

Kelly Rissman reports:

Rudy Giuliani, the former lawyer of Donald Trump and the former New York City mayor, has taken his Upper East Side apartment off the market — despite being bankrupt and facing a mountain of legal woes.

In August, Mr Giuliani listed his Manhattan apartment for a whopping $6.5m. By October, he later cut the price tag to $6.1m. In a bankruptcy court filing, he listed his Upper East Side property as being valued at $5.6m, slashing its value by nearly a million from the original listing. Now, it is nowhere to be found on Sotheby’s Realty.

Continue reading...

Bankrupt Rudy Giuliani takes his Manhattan apartment off the market

Dozens of Jan 6 cases could be impacted by appeals court ruling

Friday 1 March 2024 23:05 , AP

A federal appeals court in Washington has ordered a new sentence for a retired Air Force officer who stormed the U.S. Capitol dressed in combat gear, in a ruling issued Friday that could impact dozens of other cases stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack.

While a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit upheld Larry Brock’s conviction, the court said a judge wrongly applied an enhancement that lengthened the recommended prison sentence range under federal guidelines.

Continue reading...

Appeals court ruling that vacates Capitol rioter's sentence could impact dozens of Jan. 6 cases

Full story: Trump lawyers accused of using ‘speculation, gossip and innuendo’ to attack Fani Willis in high-stakes hearing

Friday 1 March 2024 22:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Woodward reports for The Independent on what happened today in court:

Trump lawyers accused of using ‘gossip and innuendo’ to attack Fani Willis

Watch: Defence questions of Fani Willis meant to ‘embarrass and harass’ her

Friday 1 March 2024 22:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Attorney for Fulton County DA’s office says the defense's questions to Fani Willis about any financial gain were based on “speculation and conjecture,” didn't prove a conflict of interest, and were meant to “embarrass and harass” her in order to “impugn her character.” pic.twitter.com/xq0GXsc5lA — The Recount (@therecount) March 1, 2024

Haley calls for Trump’s legal woes to be ‘dealt’ with before November

Friday 1 March 2024 22:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Nikki Haley, the last Republican rival facing Donald Trump in the 2024 primaries, has called for all of his legal battles to be “dealt with” before the November election.

The former South Carolina governor is yet to win a state primary or caucus. On Thursday, days after losing big in Michigan, she appeared on NBC News’ Meet the Press and said: “I think all of the cases should be dealt with before November.”

“We need to know what’s going to happen before it, before the presidency happens, because after that, should he become president, I don’t think any of it’s going to get heard,” she added.

Kelly Rissman reports:

Nikki Haley calls for Trump’s legal woes to be ‘dealt’ with before November

Watch: Judge McAfee says he will post ruling in next two week on Fani Willis disqualification

Friday 1 March 2024 21:38 , Oliver O'Connell

“I hope to have an answer for everyone within the next two weeks.”



— Judge Scott McAfee on his timeline to decide on whether to disqualify Fulton County DA Fani Willis from the Trump Georgia election interference case pic.twitter.com/UPilloNaOd — The Recount (@therecount) March 1, 2024

Friday 1 March 2024 21:18 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Scott McAfee says there are several legal issues to consider and he will rule in the next two weeks.

There will be no decision today on Ms Willis and Mr Wade’s disqualification from the case.

Judge McAfee will post his decision on the court docket.

Friday 1 March 2024 21:12 , Oliver O'Connell

Mr Abbate for the DA’s office concludes his closing argument and Mr Sadow rises to give a brief rebuttal for the defendants who want Ms Willis disqualified.

Friday 1 March 2024 21:09 , Alex Woodward

Mr Abbate argues that what the evidence from these hearings does show is “there was a true cost” to being a district attorney.

On top of the mortgage for a house that she was forced to leave, she had to pay for a “safe house” apartment. She also endured racist and sexist attacks, threats to her safety, isolation from family and friends, and “cruel statements and falsehoods” leaked to the media, including attacks about her daughter, in an attempt to undermine her.

He’s now going over the special grand jury process for indicting Trump and his co-defendants, stressing that everything went by the book.

The defence’s argument that Willis lived “the lifestyles of the rich and famous is a joke, an absolute joke,” Abbate says.

Fani Willis hearing: DA’s office addresses cell phone records

Friday 1 March 2024 21:08 , Alex Woodward

The state is now trying to show that cell records the defence introduced don’t show Nathan Wade connecting with Fani Willis at all.

The defence said their relationship began in October 2019, but his phone never pinged towers in South Fulton – where she lived at the time, until March 2021.

His phone pinged cell towers near Hapeville from January 2021 to March 2021, but the DA wasn’t living there then. His phone pinged towers from April 2021 to November 2021, but Wade didn’t deny visiting the condo there at the time. He said he never laid his head there, and the records don’t prove he did, Abbate argues.

Judge Cannon hints she’ll reject Jack Smith’s ‘unrealistic’ classified documents trial date

Friday 1 March 2024 21:00 , Oliver O'Connell

The classified documents case against former president Donald Trump will likely be delayed past July, after a federal judge in Florida called Special Counsel Jack Smith’s proposed start date “unrealistic”.

In a hearing on Friday, District Court Judge Aileen Cannon heard from prosecutors in Mr Smith’s office as well as Mr Trump’s attorneys about a proposed start date for the trial against the former president accusing him of willfully retaining classified documents after he left the White House.

Federal prosecutors proposed a start date of July 8th, saying the case could be trialed over the summer and it would not violate the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) “60-day rule” pertaining to the November presidential election.

But Ms Cannon said that Mr Smith’s suggested date was “unrealistic”.

Ariana Baio reports:

Trump judge calls Jack Smith’s classified documents trial date ‘unrealistic’

Watch: Trump co-defendants trying to disqualify Willis over appearance of impropriety not proof

Friday 1 March 2024 20:48 , Oliver O'Connell

Attorney for Fulton County DA’s office argues Trump co-defendants are trying to disqualify Fani Willis from the Georgia election interference case by alleging an appearance of impropriety instead of providing actual proof. pic.twitter.com/oS4az2xYCg — The Recount (@therecount) March 1, 2024

Friday 1 March 2024 20:27 , Alex Woodward

District Attorney Fani Willis’s team so far has basically been calling on Judge Scott McAfee to dismiss the motions to disqualify, pointing to relevant case law, and arguing that the defence’s arguments are “misleading, inapplicable, or support the state’s position”.

The judge is needling the prosecution a bit about whether money changing hands constitutes a financial benefit, regardless of whether it was paid back.

The state is arguing that most of the defence’s line of questioning and evidence was meant only to “embarrass and harass” Ms Willis and “impugn her character”.

Watch: The moment Fani Willis return to courtroom for closing arguments in disqualification hearing

Friday 1 March 2024 20:09 , Oliver O'Connell

Fulton County DA Fani Willis returns to the courtroom for closing arguments in Trump co-defendants' effort to disqualify her and top prosecutor Nathan Wade from the Georgia election interference case. pic.twitter.com/sDpLLRtXD1 — The Recount (@therecount) March 1, 2024

Friday 1 March 2024 20:08 , Oliver O'Connell

Attorney Adam Abbate looks on during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case (AP)

Adam Abbate is delivering the closing argument for the Fulton County DA’s office saying that the testimony of Terrence Bradley did not impeach that of Mr Wade.

Despite hours of testimony, defence lawyers failed to establish any damaging testimony against Ms Willis and Mr Wade.

“The motions to disqualify should be denied. And Ms Willis, as the district attorney of Fulton County, and Mr Wade, as the special prosecutor assigned to this case, should be allowed to remain on this case and continue to prosecute the case to the end,” Mr Abbate told Judge McAfee.

Fani Willis hearing: Fulton County DA joins team as attorney makes closing argument

Friday 1 March 2024 20:03 , Oliver O'Connell

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (via REUTERS)

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has joined her team as her office’s attorney Adam Abbate makes their closing argument as to why she and lead prosecutor Nathan Wade should not be disqualified from the case.

Mr Wade has been sitting at the prosecution table throughout today’s hearing.

Prosecutors Nathan Wade, left, and Daysha Young, right (AP)

Analysis: Trump got exactly what he wanted from the Supreme Court

Friday 1 March 2024 20:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Woodward writes:

he US Supreme Court might have just insured that Donald Trump will not face a criminal trial for his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election before the next one. And he may end up avoiding a trial altogether, if he wins the presidency in November and tries to tell his administration to shut down the cases against him.

The former president has repeatedly claimed that he is “immune” from prosecution for actions committed while in office, including, allegedly, leading a multi-state scheme to pressure officials to overturn election results, and failing to stop a mob of his supporters from storming the US Capitol to do it by force.

A federal judge and a federal appeals court have knocked down that defence in damning rulings that outline why, exactly, the president can’t evade liability for crimes committed while in office. But on Wednesday, the nation’s highest court – where three justices were appointed by Mr Trump – agreed to take up the case after he asked them to hit pause on those orders, giving the former president yet another victory in his time-tested legal strategy: delay, delay, delay.

Continue reading...

Donald Trump got exactly what he wanted from the Supreme Court

Classified documents case: ‘Unprecedented’ to keep witness information private

Friday 1 March 2024 19:58 , Oliver O'Connell

Per CNN, Judge Aileen Cannon pushed back at prosecutors’ efforts to keep witnesses’s information private and out of the public record.

She said that while witness safety should be “top of mind”, asking for a “blanket request” to keep their statements redacted was “unprecedented”.

Prosecutor David Harbach responded, saying there would be a time in the case where witness names would be revealed, but “now is not it”.

Fani Willis hearing: Defence attorney argues pattern of ‘concealment and coverup’ by Wade and Willis

Friday 1 March 2024 19:40 , Oliver O'Connell

Harry MacDougal, attorney for former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, argues that Nathan Wade was doing what many men do in divorce cases, as a husband who is “hiding from his wife”.

“How much he’s making, the other woman, and how much he’s spending on the other woman,” he said. “[The district attorney’s office] did nothing to correct obviously perjured testimony. … The reason they lied and covered it up is to avoid the situation they’re in right now.”

Ms Willis’s church speech on MLK Day day was intended to “deflect attention from her own misconduct and that of Mr Wade,” which is another “disqualifying” action, he said.

He also argued that the actions of the DA’s office during these hearings have been disqualifying, continuing a pattern of “concealment and coverup”.

“Now they’ve enlisted the entire office in the enterprise,” he said.

“This office is a global laughingstock because of their conduct. They should be disqualified and the case should be dismissed,” Mr McDougal added.

The court is now taking a brief break before the DA’s office presents its closing arguments

Friday 1 March 2024 19:37 , Oliver O'Connell

Federal prosecutors told Judge Cannon there were “80-something” individuals on the government’s initial witness list but that “somewhere in the neighbourhood of 40” would be at trial.

Just 25 of those names would be redacted, according to NBC News.

Classified documents case: Arguments for greater transparency weighed against possible harassment

Friday 1 March 2024 19:27 , Oliver O'Connell

A lawyer for a coalition of media organisations argued before Judge Aileen Cannon that the Mar-a-Lago classified documents trial should be subject to great transparency given the intense public interest.

Federal prosecutor David Harbach meanwhile said that redacted details should remain so in several filings, keeping them from the defendants.

Such redactions were made to protect the details of witnesses saying that the potential for harassment was real.

“There has been so much harassment, intimidation threats to witnesses,” he argued, noting that this was also true of court staff and law enforcement personnel.

“This is not a hypothetical concern ... It is a real concern, and they know it,” he added, referring ot the defence.

Friday 1 March 2024 19:20 , Alex Woodward

Defence attorney Richard Rice alleges Fani Willis lived Robin Leach’s Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous “off the backs” of the case and taxpayers.

Pointing to cell phone records and texts in 2019 and 2021 between Ms Willis and Ms Wade, he said: “I don’t even think lovestruck teenagers text that much.”

“Teenagers have a name for those kinds of calls and I won’t get into that here,” he said in reference to the contention that Mr Wade drove to Ms Willis’s condo late at night shortly after texting her.

Friday 1 March 2024 19:17 , Oliver O'Connell

Ms Willis was accused of deflecting from the allegations and playing “the race card, and the God card” by attorney Craig Gillen.

In reference to her remarks at a church over Martin Luther King Day weekend, he said the Fulton County DA was “deflecting to what I call the third rail in American society: accusing somebody on the other side of being a racist. 'So-and-so is a racist. They're racist.’”

Mr Gillen said she was “injecting” this into the minds of potential jurors.

Fani Willis hearing: Trump lawyer argues judge only needs ‘preponderance of evidence’ of misconduct

Friday 1 March 2024 19:08 , Oliver O'Connell

Attorney Steve Sadow, former President Donald Trump’s lead attorney in Fulton County (Getty Images)

Donald Trump’s lawyer Steve Sadow told Judge McAfee that he didn’t have to decide in this hearing that Ms Willis and Mr Wade lied rather he said he had to “make a finding of the fact that you have genuine legitimate concerns about their credibility and their truthfulness”.

Mr Sadow also said that there only needs to be the “preponderance of evidence” of misconduct and that a finding of dishonesty to the court would be enough to disqualify the DA.

Judge McAfee suggested that usually, the state bar would deal with such a case with professional disciplinary action.

Trump coins new nickname for Gavin Newsom

Friday 1 March 2024 19:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Nickname alert! Get out your Donald Trump dictionaries as the former president has coined yet another moniker for another political foe. This time, it’s Gavin Newsom in the firing line.

Amelia Neath has the story:

Trump coins new nickname for Gavin Newsom: ‘New-scum’

Friday 1 March 2024 18:41 , Alex Woodward

Attorney John Merchant speaks during final arguments in the District Attorney Fani Willis disqualification hearing (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

John Merchant, the attorney husband of Ashleigh Merchant, representing co-defendant Mike Roman, is delivering closing arguments in Atlanta.

He argues that there is still more than $9,200 unaccounted for from Fani Willis to Nathan Wade.

“We could frankly care less if they had a personal relationship outside of work. That’s not what’s at issue here,” he said.

He alleges they started dating in 2019, despite testimony and sworn statements from Willis and Wade that they started dating two years later, after he was hired, and then ended the relationship before the indictment.

“She awarded him a contract, where public money either from Fulton County or the state of Georgia ended up in his pockets,” he said. “Then he and she used that money to go on personal vacations and trips.”

Merchant also argued earlier that the bar for determining whether there’s a disqualifying “personal interest” is a “you know it when you see it” kind of thing.

“I think frankly, as I was trying to figure this out, I think you know when you see it,” he said. “I think there is good enough facts in front of you that you know when you see it. I think that governing principle helps enlighten some of the facts here.”

Fani Willis hearing: Judge says he may rule today

Friday 1 March 2024 18:26 , Oliver O’Connell

Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee presides in court on 1 March 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia (via REUTERS)

Judge Scott McAfee says he could rule today on the disqualification of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — even if there is further evidence presented — once he has heard the legal arguments from both sides.

“I think we’ve reached the point where I’d like to hear more of how the legal argument apply to what has already been presented, and it may already be possible for me to make a decision without those needing to be material to that decision,” Judge McAfee said.

Fani Willis hearing: Each side will get 90 minutes to present case

Friday 1 March 2024 18:16 , Oliver O'Connell

Defence lawyers for Donald Trump and his co-defendants (led by lawyers for Mike Roman) have begun to present their case as to why Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis should be disqualified from the case she brought regarding election interference in Georgia in 2020.

Judge Scott McAfee confirms that the defence lawyers and prosecutors from the DA’s office will each get 90 minutes to present their closing arguments.

Watch LIVE: Fani Willis disqualification hearing underway in Fulton County, Georgia

Friday 1 March 2024 18:09 , Oliver O'Connell

Friday 1 March 2024 17:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump calls migrants ‘illegal aliens’ during Texas visit

Judge Cannon does not set trial date but says July ‘unreasonable'

Friday 1 March 2024 17:21 , Oliver O'Connell

In this morning’s hearing in the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida, Judge Aileen Cannon did not set a trial date for the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case brought against Donald Trump by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Judge Cannon did tell prosecutors that their proposed 8 July trial date is “unrealistic”.

Update from Ft. Pierce: Judge Cannon did not set a trial date for the classified documents case during the morning session of the scheduling conference.



But she told prosecutors for the special counsel that their proposed July trial date is “unrealistic.” https://t.co/lU6meGaUmI — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) March 1, 2024

Prosecutors say they are in compliance with DOJ policy on elections

Friday 1 March 2024 17:17 , Oliver O'Connell

Special counsel prosecutor Jay Bratt told Judge Aileen Cannon that they are in compliance with Justice Department policy that discourages investigations in the 60 days before an election.

Mr Bratt said the policy did not apply to setting a trial date and because it does not apply to cases that have already been charged, CNN reports.

“We are in full compliance” with that policy, he said.

Biden challenges Trump to ‘join me’ as he urges Congress to pass border bill

Friday 1 March 2024 17:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Rival Texas campaign stops highlighted the extreme contrasts between the president and his predecessor — one offers solutions and the other hurls insults.

Andrew Feinberg reports:

Biden urges Trump to back border bill in rival Texas campaign stops

Classified documents case: Trump lawyers call proposed schedule unfair in light of New York trial

Friday 1 March 2024 16:42 , Oliver O'Connell

According to reporting from the courthouse, Todd Blanche, Donald Trump’s lawyer, has argued at today’s hearing before Judge Aileen Cannon that the prosecution’s proposed trial date for the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case is “unfair” to both the former president and the American people.

Describing it as an “impossibility for the defendant”, Mr Blanche pushed for the trial to take place after the election and said that the defence had proposed a 12 August start date because any nearer the November election would be “more damaging” and “more harmful”.

He said that the New York criminal hush money trial, scheduled to begin on 25 March, would also get in the way of trial preparation should the prosecution’s proposed date of an 8 July start be accepted.

Mr Blanche called it “completely unfair” to have to prepare for the federal trial in Florida while the state trial in New York was underway (he is representing the former president in both cases).

The attorney for Mr Trump instead proposed evidentiary hearings in the documents case should begin in August after the six-week New York trial concludes.

Jay Pratt, a prosecutor with Special Counsel Jack Smith’s office, told Judge Cannon that from both sides’ proposed schedules it looked as if they agreed the case could be tried this summer.

Judge Cannon called some aspects of the proposed schedule from the prosecution “unrealistic”.

She also noted that the New York case has to be factored in as Mr Trump has a right to appear for hearings. Mr Blanche told her that the New York trial date was “firm”.

House GOP releases more footage from January 6

Friday 1 March 2024 16:22 , Oliver O'Connell

.@HouseGOP and I applaud Subcommittee Chairman @RepLoudermilk and the @HouseAdmin committee for their ongoing work to deliver ALL the January 6th tapes to the American people.



Today, 5,000 more hours of Capitol security footage from January 6th, 2021 is now available for the… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) March 1, 2024

Watch: Brookings fellow says Trump may use classified docs case to block other trials

Friday 1 March 2024 16:16 , Oliver O'Connell

Trump may try to use the MAL case to block his other criminal prosecutions from making it to trial before the election



W a favorable judge & jury, he may see it as his best move



I explained why on @CNN w @Acosta --TN pic.twitter.com/EktqLkTgsV — Norm Eisen (norm.eisen on Threads) (@NormEisen) March 1, 2024

Explainer: What is the 14th Amendment and how does it apply to Trump?

Friday 1 March 2024 16:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump may be the current 2024 Republican frontrunner but his mounting legal problems are threatening his chance of even appearing on the presidential election ballot in some states.

Political activists and government watchdog organisations have pushed for states to bar the former president from being an option for voters by invoking a little-known provision of the 14th Amendment.

Section Three of the amendment prohibits those who take part in insurrections or who aided enemies of the United States government from taking office.

Judges and justices in New Hampshire, Minnesota, Michigan and Arizona have already dismissed or rejected the attempt to disrupt Mr Trump’s ballot access. But Colorado, Maine and Illinois have disqualified the former president from appearing on the states’ presidential primary ballot.

To date, formal challenges to Mr Trump’s candidacy have been filed in at least 35 states.

John Bowden explains:

Why does the 14th Amendment bar Trump from Colorado’s election ballot?

Outside the court: Trump’s loyal fans are there with merch

Friday 1 March 2024 15:53 , Oliver O'Connell

Will Greenlee of USA Today spoke with an entrepreneurial supporter of the former president who had set up shop outside the courthouse in Fort Pierce.

Jimmy Jackson, of Virginia, said he arrived about 5:30 a.m. and was selling Trump gear including flags, hats, bumper stickers and magnets just west of the courthouse. He said he’s done so at 60 to 75 rallies in several states. Sales, he said, were “steady.” pic.twitter.com/51VXlKMHQe — Will Greenlee (@OffTheBeatTweet) March 1, 2024

Haley says Trump cases should be heard before election

Friday 1 March 2024 15:27 , Oliver O'Connell

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, and Donald Trump’s last remaining opponent for the Republican Party nomination, says Americans need to know the outcome of the former president’s many legal cases before the 2024 election.

“We need to know what’s going to happen before it, before the presidency happens, because after that, should he become president, I don’t think any of it’s going to get heard.”

When will Trump’s classified documents trial take place?

Friday 1 March 2024 15:15 , Oliver O'Connell

That’s what today’s hearing is supposed to try and establish.

Here’s Alex Woodward with what you need to know as proceedings kick off:

Trump and Jack Smith propose competing trial dates in Mar-a-Lago case

Friday 1 March 2024 15:08 , Oliver O'Connell

Trump supporters gather outside the courthouse as Donald Trump arrives (REUTERS)

Trump sued over Truth Social shares

Friday 1 March 2024 15:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Yes, it’s another Trump lawsuit...

Maroosha Muzaffar reports:

The co-founders of Donald Trump’s media venture sued him on Wednesday, alleging a plot to deny them a significant share in the company potentially worth hundreds of millions, according to reports.

This comes amid efforts by Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) – the entity behind Truth Social – to merge with Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) and go public, a move that could value Mr Trump’s stake at over $3bn.

The partnership, United Atlantic Ventures (UAV), alleges that Trump Media & Technology Group engaged in “wrongful 11th hour … maneuvering” to dilute UAV’s minority stake in the media company, a court filing said.

Continue reading...

Trump Media cofounders accuse Trump of cutting them out of Truth Social shares

Trump arrives at court for Mar-a-Lago documents hearing

Friday 1 March 2024 14:54 , Oliver O'Connell

Former President Donald Trump has arrived at the courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida ahead of a 10am scheduled hearing in his classified documents case.

Trump arrives for his hearing at the federal courthouse in #FortPierce. pic.twitter.com/4NtZtwNRLA — Laurie K. Blandford (@TCPalmLaurie) March 1, 2024

The hearing will cover the timeline for the trial and address the possibility of a change of venue.

Prosecutors have suggested a trial date of 8 July, while the Trump team has pitched 12 August.

A study in contrasts

Friday 1 March 2024 14:45 , Oliver O'Connell

"The United States is being overrun by the Biden migrant crime, it's a new form of vicious violation to our country."



— Donald Trump shares a discombobulated message at the southern border pic.twitter.com/ebKUvENGeD — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) March 1, 2024

Fani Willis hearing: Texts show prosecutor’s ex-law partner gave info for removal effort

Friday 1 March 2024 14:36 , Oliver O'Connell

Attorneys for Donald Trump and other defendants in the Georgia election interference case hoped that lawyer Terrence Bradley would provide key testimony in support of their effort to remove Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis — and they had good reason for their optimism.

Over several months, Bradley had been in touch with Ashleigh Merchant, a lawyer for Trump co-defendant Michael Roman, according to hundreds of text messages produced by Merchant as evidence and obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday.

Through the texts, Bradley fed Merchant information and made suggestions to help her prove that Willis had dated Nathan Wade, a special prosecutor hired for the election case. As Wade’s former law partner and onetime divorce attorney, Bradley was well positioned to know things, and the texts seem to back that up.

Continue reading...

Texts show prosecutor's ex-law partner gave info for effort to remove Fani Willis from election case

Trump accused of trying to dodge paying the $83.3m he owes E Jean Carroll

Friday 1 March 2024 14:35 , Oliver O'Connell

E Jean Carroll’s legal team has filed an opposition to former president Donald Trump’s recent attempt to delay paying the $83.3m payment owed from her recently won defamation suit.

The opposition came after lawyers for Mr Trump filed a motion pushing the judge to delay enforcement of the huge payment.

In a 36-page court filing on Thursday, Ms Carroll’s attorneys argued that Mr Trump has no grounds for the delay.

“The reasoning Trump offers in seeking this extraordinary relief boils down to nothing more than ‘trust me,’” the filing states. “He doesn’t offer any information about his finances or the nature and location of his assets. He doesn’t specify what percentage of his assets are liquid or explain how Carroll might go about collecting.”

Ms Carroll’s legal team expressed concern that the former president — who is currently embroiled in a wide range of legal disputes — might not have enough cash to pay up.

Julia Reinstein has the story:

E Jean Carroll lawyers accuse Trump of trying to dodge paying the $83.3m he owes her

GOP lawmakers balk at Trump playing a role in the fight to replace McConnell

Friday 1 March 2024 12:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Eric Garcia reports from Capitol Hill:

Senate Republicans have a clear message for former president Donald Trump about the race to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell: stay out of this.

After they got over the initial shock of McConnell’s announcement on Wednesday, the race to replace him – namely among the “Three Johns,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune, Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso and Senator John Cornyn of Texas – has begun at a quick pace. Friends of The Independent’s Inside Washington newsletter Stef Kight and Stephen Neukam at Axios reported that Trump wants National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Steve Daines of Montana to run for the job.

But Republicans expressed scepticism about Trump playing a role in replacing McConnell, his longtime nemesis.

Continue reading...

Republicans balk at Trump playing a role in the fight to replace McConnell

Trump appeals disqualification from Illinois ballot

Friday 1 March 2024 11:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump has been disqualified from appearing on the Republican presidential primary ballot in Illinois over his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

On Wednesday, Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter sided with voters who argued that the former president should be disqualified from the state’s 19 March primary ballot and the 5 November general election ballot for violating the anti-insurrection clause of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

However, Judge Porter delayed her ruling from taking effect in light of an appeal by the former president.

Mike Bedigan has the story:

Trump disqualified from Illinois ballots by state judge over insurrection

Trump pushes lie that ‘no one speaks languages’ of migrants in wild border speech

Friday 1 March 2024 10:30 , Chris Stevenson

Mike Bedigan reports:

Donald Trump falsely claimed that “nobody speaks the languages” of migrants crossing the US’s southern border, in another wild and rambling campaign speech, in which he also echoed his previous remarks that were criticised as being similar to Nazi propaganda.

Both Mr Trump and President Joe Biden held duelling campaign trips to the southern border on Thursday in an attempt to seize the narrative around immigration.

The former president, speaking from Eagle Pass, Texas, wildly claimed that there were “millions of people from places unknown” coming into the US that “don’t speak languages”.

Continue reading...

Trump echoes Nazi propaganda in border speech brimming with lies

McConnell should have ‘stuck with the courage of his convictions’ over Trump impeachment, says Raskin

Friday 1 March 2024 09:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Eric Garcia reports from Capitol Hill:

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland lamented the fact that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did not vote to convict former president Donald Trump in the former president’s second impeachment trial in 2021.

Mr Raskin, the lead impeachment manager for Mr Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate regarding Mr Trump’s incitement of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, spoke to The Independent upon news Mr McConnell would step aside as Republican leader in November.

“I wish Senator McConnell had shown the courage of his convictions and his real sentiments,” Mr Raskin said.

Read more:

Raskin says McConnell should have stuck with ‘conviction’ over Trump

Recap: Trump’s ‘immunity’ claim in election conspiracy case will be heard by Supreme Court

Friday 1 March 2024 08:30 , Oliver O'Connell

The US Supreme Court will hear a case from Donald Trump after federal court judges rejected his “immunity” defense from criminal charges stemming from his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

An order from the nation’s highest court on Wednesday comes after Mr Trump’s legal team argued in front of the justices for a separate case, one that challenges a Colorado court ruling that disqualifies him from 2024 ballots.

His attorneys will now be headed right back to court on 22 April for another major constitutional question over his “immunity” defence – smack in the middle of a primary election calendar and Mr Trump’s busy schedule of multiple criminal and civil cases.

Alex Woodward breaks down what’s happening:

Supreme Court will hear Trump’s ‘immunity’ claim in election conspiracy case

Explained: Illinois has disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot. Here’s what this means

Friday 1 March 2024 06:30 , Ariana Baio

Illinois has become the latest state to weigh in on Donald Trump’s presidential primary ballot eligibility, with a judge ordering the former president to be removed due to his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection.

On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Tracie Porter of Cook County issued a ruling in a challenge to Mr Trump’s eligibility which was brought by four Illinois voters and the organisation Free Speech For People.

Much like the near-identical lawsuits brought in other states, the group of voters claimed Mr Trump was ineligible to appear on the state’s primary ballot due to his actions leading up to and on January 6 2021 – a violation of Section Three of the 14th Amendment known as the “insurrection clause”.

The judge agreed and said the former president should not appear on the ballot.

Here’s what that means:

Illinois has disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot. Here’s what this means

ICYMI: Trump loses attempt to pause $454m fraud ruling – for now

Friday 1 March 2024 04:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Woodward has the details:

An appellate court judge in New York has partially rejected Donald Trump’s attempt to pause a $454m judgment against him as the former president navigates his appeal of a devastating ruling after a years-long fraud case.

State appellate judge Anil Singh on Wednesday denied Mr Trump’s request to halt enforcement of the monetary judgment against him, but the former president will still be allowed to direct his real estate empire and apply for loans.

Mr Trump must pay the full amount of the judgment or post bond to halt the ruling against him as he appeals the decision from New York Justice Arthur Engoron, but the former president and his co-defendants can now get financial help to do it.

Continue reading...

Trump loses attempt to pause $454m fraud ruling – for now

Meadows’ bid to move Georgia case dealt another blow

Friday 1 March 2024 03:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff, has seen his request that the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit consider his plea to have the Georgia election interference case against him moved to federal court turned down.

Mr Meadows put in a request in January for an en banc hearing on his bid to shift his case from state court to federal court, after his initial request was rejected by a three-judge panel led by Chief Judge William Pryor in December, but that too has now been denied.

Joe Sommerlad reports:

Mark Meadows’ bid to move Georgia election interference case dealt another blow

What happened when ‘star witness’ took stand at Fani Willis hearing?

Friday 1 March 2024 02:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Woodward writes:

A frustrated bench of defence attorneys for Donald Trump and his co-defendants in Georgia came up short in a hearing they hoped would extract bombshell evidence in their case to disqualify the district attorney’s office prosecuting them.

Instead, Terrence Bradley said he was only “speculating” about his knowledge of a relationship between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Nathan Wade, the prosecutor she hired to lead the sprawling election interference case against the former president and his allies.

Mr Wade’s former law partner – and former divorce attorney – was ordered to return to the witness stand on Tuesday after the judge overseeing the case determined that what he could say about their relationship was outside the bounds of attorney-client privilege.

Read more...

Trump lawyers fail to wring out testimony from ‘star witness’ in Fani Willis hearing

Trump slammed by ABC News president over ‘racist’ Black voter comments

Friday 1 March 2024 01:30 , Oliver O'Connell

ABC News president Kimberly Godwin has called Donald Trump’s remarks that Black voters are more favourable towards him because of his 91 felony charges “as racist as they come”.

Speaking to the Black Conservative Federation in Columbia, South Carolina, on Friday, Mr Trump said: “I got indicted a second and a third time and a fourth time and a lot of people said that that’s why the Black people like me.”

He continued that Black people “have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against”.

In a note to staff, Ms Godwin said: “No matter one’s politics, the fact that a person running for President of the United States made these remarks period – but also to a public crowd – and with so many Black people present – and they stand with him – is mind-blowing. Shocking. These remarks are as racist as they come.”

Bevan Hurley reports:

ABC News president slams Trump over ‘racist’ Black voter comments

Classified documents case: Trump co-defendants blocked from accessing classified documents they allegedly hid

Friday 1 March 2024 00:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Woodward reports:

The federal judge presiding over Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago case has sided with special counsel Jack Smith to resolve a key issue surrounding his co-defendants’ access to the classified documents that they are accused of hiding.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Mr Trump appointee, has rejected attempts from the former president’s co-defendants – longtime aide Walt Nauta and property employee Carlos De Oliveira – to view the classified records in question as they prepare for trial.

Mr Nauta and Mr De Oliveira sought to review the records to prepare their trial defences against obstruction charges for allegedly helping the former president unlawfully conceal documents after he left the White House.

Read more...

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago co-defendants blocked from accessing classified documents

ICYMI: Trump disqualified from Illinois ballots over insurrection

Thursday 29 February 2024 23:30 , Oliver O'Connell

Mike Bedigan reports:

Donald Trump has been disqualified from appearing on the Republican presidential primary ballot in Illinois over his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

On Wednesday, Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter sided with voters who argued that the former president should be disqualified from the state’s 19 March primary ballot and the 5 November general election ballot for violating the anti-insurrection clause of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment.

However, Judge Porter delayed her ruling from taking effect in light of an expected appeal by the former president.

What does this mean in the context of other disqualification initiatives?

Trump disqualified from Illinois ballots by state judge over insurrection

Jack Smith proposes 8 July trial date for Mar-a-Lago documents case

Thursday 29 February 2024 23:12 , Oliver O'Connell

Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith has filed a proposed schedule for Donald Trump’s federal classified documents trial.

Pretrial motions and responses would begin in early 7 March, with the schedule building through until a proposed 8 July trial date.

Read the full proposed schedule here...

The Trump team has submitted a very different schedule that includes all of the dates for upcoming primaries and suggests a trial date of 12 August.

However, Mr Trump’s lawyers argue:

Consistent with the Introduction and reiterating the position that a fair trial cannot be held until after the 2024 Presidential election is concluded, the Defendants’ proposed schedule does not include a date for a hearing on President Trump’s motions to dismiss based on presidential immunity, the Appointments Clause, and the Appropriations Clause. The Defendants respectfully request that the Court schedule that hearing at a convenient time of mutual availability following the Supreme Court’s ruling in Trump v. United States.

Read that proposed schedule here...

Jan 6: Man who attacked police with hockey stick during Capitol riot get three years

Thursday 29 February 2024 23:00 , Oliver O'Connell

A former military officer who assaulted police officers with a hockey stick and a sharp metal pole while he stormed the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Wednesday to more than three years in prison.

Michael Joseph Foy, 33, threw the pole at police and struck officers with the hockey stick as a mob of rioters fought for control of an entrance to the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Then he climbed through a broken window and walked around the building.

Foy, a Marine Corps veteran from Michigan, apologized to the officers whom he assaulted — and “to my country” — before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan sentenced him to three years and four months of imprisonment.

Continue reading...

Man who attacked police with hockey stick during Capitol riot gets over 3 years in prison

Trump pushes lie that ‘no one speaks languages’ of migrants in wild border speech

Thursday 29 February 2024 22:53 , Oliver O'Connell

Mike Bedigan reports:

Donald Trump falsely claimed that “nobody speaks the languages” of migrants crossing the US’s southern border, in another wild and rambling campaign speech, in which he also echoed his previous remarks that were criticised as being similar to Nazi propaganda.

Both Mr Trump and President Joe Biden held duelling campaign trips to the southern border on Thursday in an attempt to seize the narrative around immigration.

The former president, speaking from Eagle Pass, Texas, wildly claimed that there were “millions of people from places unknown” coming into the US that “don’t speak languages”.

Continue reading...

Trump echoes Nazi propaganda in border speech brimming with lies

Trump delivers bizarre border speech at Eagle Pass

Thursday 29 February 2024 22:18 , Oliver O'Connell

In remarks at the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, Donald Trump slammed the “Joe Biden invasion” claiming it has led to a surge in “migrant crime” and directly linking it to the death of Georgia college student Laken Hope Riley.

The former president claimed that jails and mental institutions around the world are being emptied into the United States and people are coming who speak languages that have not been heard of before here.

Trump at the border: "The United States is being overrun by the Biden migrant crime. It's a new form of vicious violation to our country. It's migrant crime. We call it Biden migrant crime, but that's a little bit long. So we'll just leave it." pic.twitter.com/aMQI700ABh — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 29, 2024

He then made an odd claim about languages:

Trump: People who don't speak languages. We have languages coming in to our country, nobody that speaks those languages. They're truly foreign languages. Nobody speaks them pic.twitter.com/IzRKM5TOue — Acyn (@Acyn) February 29, 2024

Mr Trump added a new twist to his previous “poisoning the blood” remarks in December that were called out for echoing Nazi rhetoric.

In December, the former president said: “They’re poisoning the blood of the country. That’s what they’ve done … They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world. Not just in South America. Not just the three or four countries we think about. But all over the world they’re coming into our country, from Africa, from Asia.”

Today at the southern border in Eagle Pass, Texas, Mr Trump had this to say about where migrants were coming from:

Donald Trump lists statistics on crimes committed by undocumented immigrants before claiming:



“They’re coming from jails, and they’re coming from prisons, and they’re coming from mental institutions, and they’re coming from insane asylums, and they’re terrorists.” pic.twitter.com/nIJdByUK7T — The Recount (@therecount) February 29, 2024

And then Fox News had to cut the live speech and fact-check the former president:

Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto after Trump's border speech: "When you hear it from Donald about the 2020 election and how he got millions of more votes -- in fact, he did get millions of more votes [than 2016] -- he still lost that election. That is not in doubt anymore." pic.twitter.com/AnbNq4rsTD — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 29, 2024

As Trump’s influence over GOP consolidates, here’s every lawmaker not seeking re-election in 2024

Thursday 29 February 2024 21:30 , Oliver O'Connell

If a presidential election year wasn’t enough in Washington DC, this year will also see a lot of new faces in Congress, as many members have decided to not seek re-election, with many citing frustration with the chambers’ productivity as their reason for stepping down.

Seven Senators and 42 Representatives have announced their intentions to step down from their current post in 2024, with some running for different elected positions and others leaving politics altogether. Some of those could still run for their current seats if they do not win primary elections.

The mass Congressional exodus includes several controversial seats, which could alter the control of each chamber and numerous Committee chairs.

Here is a list of every member of Congress who has announced that they won’t seek re-election in 2024:

Here’s every member of Congress who isn’t seeking re-election in 2024

Explained: Illinois has disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot. Here’s what this means

Thursday 29 February 2024 20:51 , Ariana Baio

Illinois has become the latest state to weigh in on Donald Trump’s presidential primary ballot eligibility, with a judge ordering the former president to be removed due to his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection.

On Wednesday, Circuit Judge Tracie Porter of Cook County issued a ruling in a challenge to Mr Trump’s eligibility which was brought by four Illinois voters and the organisation Free Speech For People.

Much like the near-identical lawsuits brought in other states, the group of voters claimed Mr Trump was ineligible to appear on the state’s primary ballot due to his actions leading up to and on January 6 2021 – a violation of Section Three of the 14th Amendment known as the “insurrection clause”.

The judge agreed and said the former president should not appear on the ballot.

Here’s what that means:

Illinois has disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot. Here’s what this means

GOP lawmakers balk at Trump playing a role in the fight to replace McConnell

Thursday 29 February 2024 20:37 , Oliver O'Connell

Eric Garcia writes:

Senate Republicans have a clear message for former president Donald Trump about the race to replace Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell: stay out of this.

After they got over the initial shock of McConnell’s announcement on Wednesday, the race to replace him – namely among the “Three Johns,” Senate Minority Whip John Thune, Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso and Senator John Cornyn of Texas – has begun at a quick pace. Friends of The Independent’s Inside Washington newsletter Stef Kight and Stephen Neukam at Axios reported that Trump wants National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Steve Daines of Montana to run for the job.

But Republicans expressed scepticism about Trump playing a role in replacing McConnell, his longtime nemesis.

Continue reading...

Republicans balk at Trump playing a role in the fight to replace McConnell

Watch: E Jean Carroll calls Trump attempt to stay defamation judgment ‘court filing equivalent of a paper napkin'

Thursday 29 February 2024 20:27 , Oliver O'Connell

NEW: E. Jean Carroll has filed a response to former President Trump’s attempt to stay the $83 million judgment in her defamation case, calling it “the court filing equivalent of a paper napkin.” pic.twitter.com/1qiwEZXQhq — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 29, 2024

McConnell should have ‘stuck with the courage of his convictions’ over Trump impeachment, says Raskin

Thursday 29 February 2024 20:00 , Oliver O'Connell

Eric Garcia filed this report from Capitol Hill on Wednesday:

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin of Maryland lamented the fact that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did not vote to convict former president Donald Trump in the former president’s second impeachment trial in 2021.

Mr Raskin, the lead impeachment manager for Mr Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate regarding Mr Trump’s incitement of the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, spoke to The Independent upon news Mr McConnell would step aside as Republican leader in November.

“I wish Senator McConnell had shown the courage of his convictions and his real sentiments,” Mr Raskin said.

Continue reading...

Raskin says McConnell should have stuck with ‘conviction’ over Trump

Watch: Trump arrives at the southern border

Thursday 29 February 2024 19:43 , Oliver O'Connell

"Nice weather. Beautiful day. But a very dangerous border. We're going to take care of it. Thank you."



-- Trump pic.twitter.com/AwV6CUFxiN — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 29, 2024

Government shutdown averted yet again as Trump Republicans blast spending bill

Thursday 29 February 2024 19:31 , Oliver O'Connell

Eric Garcia and Gustaf Kilander report from Capitol Hill:

House Republicans criticised US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson after the House voted on a stopgap spending bill to avoid a government shutdown.

The continuing resolution will keep the government open until 8 March. The bill came as part of a larger agreement from Mr Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries as well as the leadership on the House and Senate Appropriations Committees to vote on six of the 12 spending bills by 8 March.

Read more...

Pro-Trump Republicans oppose spending agreement to avert US government shutdown

Classified documents case: Judge Cannon denies Trump access to prosecutor’s redaction filing

Thursday 29 February 2024 19:12 , Oliver O'Connell

Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over the federal classified documents case brought against Donald Trump by Jack Smith, has denied the former president access to a court filing from prosecutors that detailed why they wanted to redact some of the classified materials to be turned over for evidence.

It’s almost as if the classified materials that were stored around Mr Trump’s private members club might be sensitive to national security... ð¤

Read the full order here...

The Mar-a-Lago case has a trial scheduling conference scheduled for tomorrow at 10am ET and an afternoon session for other legal arguments.

E Jean Carroll files brutal response to Trump’s attempt to pause defamation verdict

Thursday 29 February 2024 19:06 , Oliver O'Connell

E Jean Carroll has filed her opposition to Donald Trump’s attempt to stay the order requiring him to pay $83.3m to her in damages as a result of the second defamation case brought against him by the writer.

The filing doesn’t mince words.

Almost one month after the jury returned its verdict in this case, Defendant Donald J. Trump filed yet another motion for a stay—this time, to stay enforcement of the judgment without a bond or any other security that would ensure that Plaintiff E. Jean Carroll’s will be able to collect the $83.3 million that Trump now owes her. The reasoning Trump offers in seeking this extraordinary relief boils down to nothing more than “trust me.” He doesn’t offer any information about his finances or the nature and location of his assets. He doesn’t specify what percentage of his assets are liquid or explain how Carroll might go about collecting. He doesn’t even acknowledge the risks that now accompany his financial situation, from a half billion-dollar judgment obtained by the New York Attorney General to the 91 felony charges that might end his career as a businessman permanently. He simply asks the Court to “trust me” and offers, in a case with an $83.3 million judgment against him, the court filing equivalent of a paper napkin; signed by the least trustworthy of borrowers.

Yikes.

Read the full filing here...

Trump's lawyers seek to suspend $83M defamation verdict, citing 'strong probability' it won't stand

Trump’s ‘immunity’ claim in election conspiracy case to be hard by Supreme Court

Thursday 29 February 2024 18:30 , Alex Woodward

The US Supreme Court will hear a case from Donald Trump after federal court judges rejected his “immunity” defense from criminal charges stemming from his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

An order from the nation’s highest court on Wednesday comes after Mr Trump’s legal team argued in front of the justices for a separate case, one that challenges a Colorado court ruling that disqualifies him from 2024 ballots.

His attorneys will now be headed right back to court on 22 April for another major constitutional question over his “immunity” defence – smack in the middle of a primary election calendar and Mr Trump’s busy schedule of multiple criminal and civil cases.

Progress in the election conspiracy case under special counsel Jack Smith has effectively been ground to a halt with Mr Trump’s ongoing appeal of a central question in the case, one that has so far been shot down at both the appeals court and by the federal judge overseeing the case.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday did not express any views about the case, but ordered the appeals court to withhold its order until a final word from the justices.

Read the full story...

Supreme Court will hear Trump’s ‘immunity’ claim in election conspiracy case

Trump appeals Illinois ballot eligibility ruling

Thursday 29 February 2024 18:22 , Oliver O'Connell

Donald Trump has appealed an Illinois judge’s ruling barring him from appearing on the state’s Republican presidential primary ballot because of his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021.

In her ruling, issued on Wednesday, Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter sided with Illinois voters who argued the former president should be disqualified from the state’s 19 March primary ballot and its 5 November general election ballot.

Mr Trump filed a notice of appeal on Thursday to Illinois’ 1st District Appellate Court the day after a Trump campaign spokesperson said Porter’s decision was unconstitutional.

Judge Porter found that the former president violated the anti-insurrection clause of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment, which bars from public office anyone who took an oath to support the Constitution and then has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof”.

The judge then immediately stayed her ruling in anticipation of Mr Trump‘s appeal.

The US Supreme Court will probably decide the final outcome of the Illinois case and similar challenges. The nation’s highest court heard arguments related to the one-term president’s ballot eligibility on 8 February regarding a Colorado case and appears set to strike it down.

The advocacy group Free Speech For People spearheaded the Illinois disqualification effort.

With reporting from Reuters

Here’s Alex Woodward’s report on the judge’s decision:

Trump disqualified from Illinois ballots by state judge over insurrection

ICYMI: Trump loses attempt to pause $454m fraud ruling – for now

Thursday 29 February 2024 17:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Alex Woodward reports:

An appellate court judge in New York has partially rejected Donald Trump’s attempt to pause a $454m judgment against him as the former president navigates his appeal of a devastating ruling after a years-long fraud case.

State appellate judge Anil Singh on Wednesday denied Mr Trump’s request to halt enforcement of the monetary judgment against him, but the former president will still be allowed to direct his real estate empire and apply for loans.

Mr Trump must pay the full amount of the judgment or post bond to halt the ruling against him as he appeals the decision from New York Justice Arthur Engoron, but the former president and his co-defendants can now get financial help to do it.

Continue reading...

Trump loses attempt to pause $454m fraud ruling – for now

Trump given blunt reality check about Biden’s health by Jimmy Kimmel

Thursday 29 February 2024 17:02 , Oliver O'Connell

Jimmy Kimmel gave Donald Trump a blunt reality check about President Joe Biden’s health during his show on Wednesday night.

Mr Trump and his allies have repeatedly attacked Mr Biden for his age and gaffes throughout the election campaign – despite the fact that the former president is around the same age and is also prone to major gaffes himself, such as confusing Nikki Haley with Nancy Pelosi.

But, on Wednesday, Mr Biden completed his annual physical at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where his physician declared that the 81-year-old “continues to be fit for duty”.

Martha McHardy reports on what Jimmy Kimmel had to say:

Jimmy Kimmel gives Trump blunt reality check about Biden’s health

‘So easily triggered’: Trump mocked for new video responding to Biden taunts over his gaffes

Thursday 29 February 2024 16:15 , Oliver O'Connell

Mr Trump was mocked for the video on X, with filmmaker and actor Jon Favreau saying the former president “is so easily triggered by Biden mocking his verbal diarrhea”.

Anti-Trump super PAC, The Lincoln Project, branded the video “the ramblings of a madman”.

Meanwhile, another X user called the video “deranged.”

“Everyone has a right to be stupid. But Trump is abusing that privilege,” they added.

Trump mocked for new video responding to Biden taunts over his gaffes

Watch: Biden rips Trump over his many gaffes

Thursday 29 February 2024 15:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Biden and Trump at the border: How do their immigration policies compare?

Thursday 29 February 2024 15:15 , Alex Woodward & Richard Hall

President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump will both visit the USborder on Thursday in an attempt to seize the narrative around immigration ahead of their presidential match-up later this year.

The duelling visits by the two presumptive nominees follow a record number of undocumented migrants entering the country in December and an influx of those migrants into Democratic-run cities.

Mr Trump, who is due to visit the migrant hotspot of Eagle Pass, is likely to use the backdrop of the troubled border town to accuse the Biden administration of failing to protect the border while offering his vision for a draconian immigration policy that would see mass deportations.

Republicans, particularly Mr Trump, have long used immigration as a cudgel to attack the Biden administration – even going so far as to impeach Alejandro Mayorkas, homeland security secretary, by the smallest of margins in the House – 214-213.

Mr Biden, meanwhile, has accused Republicans of blocking a border deal that would address many of the issues they have long complained about at the behest of Mr Trump. He is due to meet with US Border Patrol agents, law enforcement, and local leaders, according to the White House.

The border is set to be a key issue at the general election in November, so how do the policies of both candidates compare?

As Biden and Trump both visit the border, how do their immigration policies compare?

Trump chips in on Biden’s postive physical results

Thursday 29 February 2024 14:45 , Oliver O'Connell

Following a positive report back from doctors after President Joe Biden took his annual physical yesterday, Donald Trump of course couldn’t resist chipping in with his own commentary.

Crooked Joe Biden must take a Cognitive Test. Maybe that way we would be able to find out why he makes such terrible decisions. I took two of them, and ACED them both (no mistakes!). All Presidents, or people wanting to become President, should mandatorily take this test!

Remember the former president’s cognitive tests? ð«

