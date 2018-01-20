Trump blames Democrats for government shutdown: Twitter

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump blamed Democrat lawmakers for a shutdown of the federal government that went into effect on Saturday.

"Democrats are far more concerned with illegal immigrants than they are with our great military or safety at our dangerous southern border," he said in a Twitter post early on Saturday. "They could have easily made a deal but decided to play Shutdown politics instead."

The Senate is expected to resume talks on funding the government at noon.

(Reporting by Rich McKay; editing by John Stonestreet)