Trump’s Big Mouth Has Already Weakened America

During Barack Obama’s presidency, Republicans complained, with good reason, about the Potomac River-wide gap between the president’s words and his actions — in particular about his failure to enforce the “red line” over chemical weapons use in Syria. But under Donald Trump the gap has expanded to the size of the Grand Canyon — large enough to swallow his presidency and the country’s international reputation with it.

No, Trump hasn’t moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, which as recently as December Kellyanne Conway had called a “very big priority” for the president.

No, he hasn’t designated China a “currency manipulator” as he vowed to do on his very first day in office. He hasn’t slapped a 45 percent tariff on Chinese goods either, and, humiliatingly, he has had to affirm the “One China” policy without getting any concessions in return as he had once pledged to do. (“I don’t know why we have to be bound by a ‘One China’ policy unless we make a deal with China having to do with other things, including trade,” he said in December.)

He has not retooled or abandoned NATO, which he has repeatedly called “obsolete.” He hasn’t renegotiated basing agreements for U.S. troops in South Korea, Japan, or Germany that he once slammed as a rip-off. (“They do not pay us what they should be paying us because we are providing a tremendous service, and we’re losing a fortune,” he said during the first presidential debate.) Instead, Trump just held a love-in summit with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in which he reaffirmed the U.S.-Japan alliance without getting any pledges from Abe to pay more for the basing of U.S. forces.

He hasn’t taken any concrete steps to force Mexico to pay for the $21 billion border wall that he is building, notwithstanding his temper tantrum at Mexico’s pro-American president, Enrique Peña Nieto. He hasn’t torn up NAFTA either, even though he calls it “the single worst trade deal ever approved in this country.”

He hasn’t established better relations with Russia, won Russian cooperation in the fight against the Islamic State, or lifted sanctions in spite of his nonstop praise for Vladimir Putin.

He hasn’t lifted the ban on the use of torture despite his paeans to the joys of waterboarding. (“We have to fight fire with fire,” he says, even though the normal way of fighting fire is with water.)

He hasn’t scrapped the nuclear agreement with Iran, which he calls “the worst deal I’ve ever seen negotiated.” Instead, the administration has recently reaffirmed its support for the agreement.

He has repeatedly said, “Real change begins with immediately repealing and replacing the disaster known as Obamacare,” but he hasn’t yet moved to scrap the Affordable Care Act. The problem, of course, is that contrary to what Trump claimed on Jan. 14, he doesn’t actually have a plan to replace Obamacare while maintaining “insurance for everybody.”

Oh, and he hasn’t imposed a “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on,” as he infamously promised to do on Dec. 7, 2015. Even his much more limited attempt to ban all refugees and all entrants from seven Muslim-majority nations has now been put on hold by the courts.

In fairness to Trump, it’s true that Rome wasn’t destroyed in a day, and it will take him more than three weeks to undo 70 years of American foreign policy and trade relations. It is quite possible, even likely, that he will move to implement more of his campaign pledges as more political appointees join the executive departments. (Currently, the State Department and the Defense Department each have only one Senate-confirmed Trump official.)

But for the time being the 54 percent of Americans who didn’t vote for Trump — and the roughly 95 percent of the world that was horrified by his campaign — should be breathing a sigh of relief that his actions are not turning out to be quite as radical as his rhetoric.

Yet that is not the sentiment of the day. Americans and the rest of the world continue to be as alarmed about Trump as if he had actually implemented his whole deranged agenda on day one. Trump’s approval rating at home continues to hit new lows while in Europe surveys show that he — and the country he leads — is about as popular as an infectious disease. He can’t even visit the United Kingdom, America’s closest ally, for the time being because of protests, led by that country’s lower house speaker, against letting him speak before Parliament. So irony of ironies: Trump is as feared and loathed by America’s allies, notwithstanding the cynical genuflections of Shinzo Abe and Theresa May, as if he had actually carried out his full isolationist agenda. Which he hasn’t. Yet.