Trump, Biden win NC presidential primaries on Super Tuesday

Donald Trump has won the Republican primary and Joe Biden has won the Democratic primary in North Carolina.

North Carolina's primary has been watched on a national scale for its possible battleground status. With visits from Vice President Kamala Harris in Durham, presidential candidate Nikki Haley in Raleigh and Charlotte and Trump in Greensboro the state was being courted just days before Super Tuesday.

Presidential primary history in NC: North Carolina presidential primary results since 2008

North Carolina voters have a record of voting Republican with the last Democrat winning being Barack Obama in 2008. The margins have been slim though.

In 2020, Trump won North Carolinian's ticket with a small margin (Trump with 49.93% of votes and Biden with 48.59% of votes) despite Biden ultimately winning the presidency.

All results reported on election night are unofficial until canvassing occurs on Friday, March 15 and finalized results are determined on Tuesday, March 26.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: North Carolina presidential primary: Donald Trump, Joe Biden win