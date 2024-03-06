Trump and Biden win big in Mass. setting up a likely November rematch

Super Tuesday looks like it will be just that for Presidential candidate Donald Trump. As his supporters watched results roll in they became more and more excited.

And that is thanks in part to Massachusetts voters who gave the former president the 40 delegates up for grabs here.

“I’m happy and I think everyone here is happy. We expected it but it speaks to turned across the nation we are seeing all other states come in as well,” said Sheriff Thomas Hodgson who is the Massachusetts Trump 2024 Campaign Chairman.

Nikki Haley had hoped to pull off an upset here like in Washington, D.C. but that was not to be.

“Math comes into play here. Really what you need in order to be a nominee is 1215 delegates,” said Jennifer Nassour, who is the Massachusetts Chair for the Nikki Haley for President Campaign.

So, will Haley remain in the race?

“As long as 2 things continue to happen – the donors stick around because you can’t fund a campaign without donors and the volunteers stick around and the momentum is continuously there,” said Nassour.

Meantime, President Biden took Massachusetts - Democrats awarding him the state’s 92 delegates.

“I think we all knew that the two nominees are likely to be Donald T and Joe Biden. And Joe Biden will continue to show he is there to fight on behalf of the American people,” said Steve Kerrigan who is the Chair of the Massachusetts Democratic Party.

With Super Tuesday going into the history books soon it’s looking more and more like another Biden Trump face off in the general election in November.

