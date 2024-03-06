Trump, Biden win North Carolina easily

President Joe Biden and his predecessor, former President Donald Trump, won their respective North Carolina presidential primary races with ease on Tuesday en route to what’s likely to be another showdown for the White House in November.

Biden, who was the only candidate on the Democratic ballot, took all of the state’s 116 delegates bound by the primary results. Trump, who owned a big lead in the early returns over former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, claimed most of North Carolina’s 74 Republican delegates.

At 8:30 p.m., with about 10 percent of the state’s precincts reporting, Biden had received 90.2 percent of the vote and “No Preference” had received 9.8 percent.

Trump led Haley 75 percent to 22 percent. In Mecklenburg County, Republicans backed Haley 56 percent to 41 percent for Trump. The Associated Press called the race for both Biden and Trump.

Trump’s statewide margin would be on par with what polls showed. A FiveThirtyEight summary of polls published just days before the race had Trump winning by 45 points.

Trump’s victory comes amid a bevy of unresolved legal battles that have clouded his campaign despite its success so far.

The former president’s first criminal trial is set to begin in late March, and three other indictments against him could head to juries prior to the general election. Trump pleaded not guilty to each of the combined 91 criminal charges that include multiple conspiracies to overturn results after losing the 2020 presidential election and mishandling classified federal records.

In addition, Trump has been ordered to pay more than $500 million across multiple civil lawsuits for fraud and another for defamation.

He did score a legal win on Monday when the Supreme Court restored him to presidential primary ballots after multiple states attempted to ban him.

Counting the delegates

During the major parties’ national conventions, delegates, who represent their states, pick their party’s nominee for the general election.

The Republican nominee needs at least 1,215 delegates to secure the nomination, according to Associated Press data. On Tuesday, 865 delegates were up for grabs nationwide.

President Joe Biden, left, and former President Donald Trump use hyperbolic words in their campaign battling this election year.

Coming into Tuesday, Trump had 273 delegates and Haley 43. Candidates who have since dropped out also have nabbed a few delegates.

Of North Carolina’s 74 Republican delegates, 42 are allocated proportionally based on the results in each congressional district (three in each of the 14 districts), and the rest based on the statewide primary results, according to state party rules. Delegates are bound by the results of the primary for the first two ballots and must vote for a pledged candidate, according to the state party rules.

Trump is the overwhelming front-runner to secure the GOP presidential nomination. Haley secured her lone victory in the race on Sunday after picking up the 19 delegates at stake in the District of Columbia Republican primary.

Going into Tuesday’s primary, Trump held a tight grip on the state’s GOP leaders. He had the support of current Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, who Trump endorsed in his bid for governor in the Republican primary. The former president also received backing from North Carolina GOP Chairman Michael Whatley, who Trump has openly touted to lead the national Republican Party, as well as House Speaker Tim Moore.

State polling also showed Republican voters favoring Trump by a wide margin over Haley heading into Super Tuesday. An East Carolina University survey conducted in December had Trump leading with 63% of the vote, with Haley only able to gain 13% among Republican voters.

Peter Francia, director of the ECU Center for Survey Research, said the outcome tracked with national trends.

“The results of our poll make clear that Donald Trump is the dominant force in the Republican Party,” he said.

What’s next for Haley?

For Haley, it is unclear whether she will stay in the race after multiple losses Tuesday. Despite facing calls to drop out of the race, Haley vowed to stay in the race through at least Super Tuesday.

“’Why does she keep fighting? Why does she keep doing this?’ I think I’m pretty much proven I’m not trying to be vice president. And if this was about my political career, trust me, I would have been out a long time ago,” Haley said during a campaign rally speech in Raleigh on Saturday.

“The reason I’m doing this is because of my kids. It’s because of your kids and our grandkids, right?”