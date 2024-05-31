Trump and Biden blame each other for illegal immigration. But Congress created it.

In May 1924, President Calvin Coolidge signed the National Origins Quota Act, which included the first permanent cap on legal immigration. The fundamental elements of America’s system came from this law: a low overall cap and country-by-country limits, with preferences for relatives of U.S. citizens.

In new research published by the Cato Institute, I show that the National Origins Quota Act resulted in immediate and lasting devastation to the legal immigration system. From 1888 to 1921, 98% of applicants for permanent residence were approved. Every year since 1924, a minority has been approved.

By the 1930s, more than 90% were blocked annually, including Jews fleeing the Holocaust.

Even though Congress slowly began to open the system back up after World War II, its loosening of restrictions never undid the basic framework of the 1924 law. By 1995, more than 10 million requests were submitted. This year, the number has hit an unprecedented 35 million – only 3% of which will likely be approved.

What migrant surge? No, America is not seeing an unprecedented surge in immigration.

America’s century of restrictions didn’t just fail: It backfired.

When most people can’t come and live here legally, many give up and come illegally. As a result, the United States has had to deal with decades of illegal immigration.

Border Patrol has made nearly 60 million arrests from 1925 to 2024, including about 20 years with more than a million or more arrests.

Illegal immigration results when legal immigration is too difficult

Today, most people do not understand how difficult it is to immigrate legally. Only 41% of Americans believe illegal immigration happens because legal immigration is too difficult, according to Cato’s polling.

Americans see undocumented immigrants without jobs in homeless shelters, and they have decided that we have too many immigrants. But immigrants are ending up in shelters because we don’t let them line up jobs and housing in advance of them coming, and they are prohibited from working legally for many months after they are released at the border.

Immigration reduces US deficits and increases our GDP

Despite all these issues, the Congressional Budget Office recently found that recent immigration will reduce deficits by $1 trillion and increase the size of the economy by $7 trillion.

Indeed, we don’t have too many immigrants. We have too few. The United States has nearly 8.5 million open jobs and a record period of low unemployment rates.

Our labor force would be declining without immigration at a time when we are tens of millions of workers short to pay into retirement systems and care for our elderly population.

While some people claim that America’s policy is already “the most generous in the world,” the United States ranks in the bottom third of wealthy countries for its foreign-born share of the population. We let in more immigrants than any other country, but America is a huge country. We let in far fewer on a per-capita basis.

The United States has plenty of room to grow. The only question is whether our political institutions will allow it.

America should return to its pre-1924 traditions. If you’re willing to come legally, work and contribute, America should welcome you, just like it welcomed generations of immigrants a century ago.

David J. Bier is the director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute.

