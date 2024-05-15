Trump and Biden agree to presidential debates, eyeing June and September dates

Title icon

The News

On Wednesday, Donald Trump and Joe Biden both said they are willing to participate in two presidential debates, one in June and one in September.

Biden issued the invitation in a short video on Tuesday posted to X.

“Donald Trump lost two debates to me in 2020, and since then he hasn’t shown up for a debate,” Biden said in the video. “Now he is acting like he wants to debate me again. Well, make my day, pal. I’ll even do it twice.”

Trump quickly responded on Truth Social, saying he’s “ready and willing” to debate Biden “at the two proposed times” — but he added he would “strongly recommend more than two debates.”

The apparent agreement comes after months of Trump issuing challenges to Biden to debate — even after Trump himself declined to take part in any Republican primary debates. Biden had recently agreed to debate Trump, but Wednesday marks the first real progress toward any formal agreement between the two.

Title icon

Know More

At Trump’s recent rallies, the campaign has given print-outs to reporters of a Trump Truth Social post urging Biden to debate, and on stage at Trump’s Wisconsin and New Jersey rallies Trump placed an empty lectern to represent a placeholder for Biden.

Notably, the Biden campaign also said they would ditch the traditional debates organized by the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates. Their debates were scheduled for September 16, October 1, and October 9.

In a letter to the commission, Biden campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said one reason was because the scheduled debates were set to occur after voting had already begun — a key complaint from the Trump campaign, too.

“The Commission’s failure, yet again, to schedule debates that will be meaningful to all voters – not just those who cast their ballots late in the fall or on Election Day – underscores the serious limitations of its outdated approach,” the letter stated.

O’Malley Dillon also argued that the debates “are structured like an entertainment spectacle” and the commission “has consistently demonstrated an inability to enforce their own rules.”

The Biden campaign has also proposed a vice presidential debate in late July, and proposed various rules, including having the debate be one-on-one (so no third-party candidates like Robert F. Kennedy Jr.) and no studio audience.

“As was the case with the original televised debates in 1960, a television studio with just the candidates and moderators is a better, more cost-efficient way to proceed: focused solely on the interests of voters,” the Biden team’s letter stated.

But, in his Truth Social post, Trump wrote that “for excitement purposes” he’d propose “a very large venue.”

Title icon

Notable

In an unusual move, a group of major media organizations wrote an open letter in April urging the presidential candidates to debate.

Semafor Logo