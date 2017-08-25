Trump to begin tax reform push next week, Financial Times reports

FILE PHOTO: Director of the White House National Economic Council Gary Cohn arrives prior to U.S. President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will begin a major push next week to convince the public of the need for tax reform, shifting his focus to fiscal policy in a bid to win a big legislative victory by the end of the year, The Financial Times reported on Friday.

Gary Cohn, director of the National Economic Council, told the newspaper in an interview that Trump would begin the tax reform push next Wednesday with a speech in Missouri, the first in a series of addresses to generate public support for tax reform.





(Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)