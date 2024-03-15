Trump backs Barrasso for Senate GOP whip

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday backed Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) for Senate Republican whip, the conference’s No. 2 spot.

Senate Republicans are staring down a game of leadership musical chairs after Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced last month that he would not seek another term as conference leader after this year’s elections.

Barrasso was one of “three Johns” anticipated to run to be Senate Republicans’ new leader, alongside Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) and former whip John Cornyn (R-Texas).

But Barrasso, who currently holds the No. 3 spot in the conference, took a pass running for the top job and instead announced his candidacy for whip.

“He is running to be the next Republican Whip for the Senate Republican Conference, a very important job, to ensure we pass and enact Strong Legislation that puts America First,” Trump said in a post on his social media site, Truth Social, on Thursday. “I know John very well — he will never let you down.”

The other two Johns — Thune and Cornyn — are running for the leader spot. Barrasso is the only candidate currently running for whip, and Sens. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) are running for conference chair, the position that Barrasso will be vacating.