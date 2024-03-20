Trump-backed Moreno wins Ohio Senate primary

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Bernie Moreno, a former car dealer endorsed by Donald Trump, has won a three-way GOP primary for the right to take on Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio.

Moreno beat out Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Sen. Matt Dolan, who was endorsed by popular figures in the state’s Republican establishment.

His victory is a relief for the former president, who traveled to the state to rally on Saturday for Moreno as the polls tightened. Ousting Brown is crucial to the GOP’s hopes of winning back a majority — he is one of only two Democratic senators seeking reelection in a state that Trump won in 2020. With a near-certain pickup of retiring Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s West Virginia seat, Republicans need to flip only one more seat to guarantee control of the chamber.



The race turned into a brawl between Ohio’s GOP old guard and the MAGA movement that has swept through the state. Moreno was backed by Sen. J.D. Vance and other Trump-aligned figures, while Dolan had the support of former Sen. Rob Portman, whom Vance replaced in 2022, and Gov. Mike DeWine. Dolan, who significantly self-funded his campaign, was the only one of the three candidates not to seek Trump’s support.