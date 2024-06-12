Trump-backed Maine candidate wins right to challenge Rep. Jared Golden for U.S. House

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine’s state primary Tuesday set the stage for a race in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District that could help determine which party controls the U.S. House and Senate next year.

Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat who is running for his third term, will face Donald Trump-backed state Rep. Austin Theriault, R-Fort Kent, in the general election in November.

In a deep red district that has twice voted for Trump, Golden is particularly vulnerable to a Republican challenge. The Cook Political Report has rated the 2nd district race as a toss up. It encompasses all of Maine except the southernmost areas.

Theriault, 30, is a former NASCAR driver who received endorsements from both Trump and U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson. The day before the primary, Trump encouraged Mainers to vote for Theriault in a post on Truth Social. Theriault beat out state Rep. Michael Soboleski, R-Phillips, in the Republican primary Tuesday, 66.2% to 33.8%.

Austin Theriault, seen celebrating a victory in his auto racing days in 2017, won a Republican primary in Maine Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

“This the honor of my life – being selected by the people of the state that I love so much,” Theriault said in a post on X Tuesday night. “I deeply appreciate the support and want folks to know: I am running to fight for you. It's time to put People over Politics.”

Golden, who served in Iraq and Afghanistan while in the Marines, publicly changed his views on gun laws after the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, in 2023. He remains a Second Amendment defender but now favors ending the sale of AR-15 style rifles.

Chellie Pingree to face Donald Russell

Maine’s 1st district, on the other hand, leans heavily Democratic. Veteran Donald C. Russell won the primary, advancing to the November general election to face Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat who has served in Washington since 2009 and was unopposed in the primary.

Russell, who won the Republican primary against Andrew Piantidosi 56.1% to 43.9%, will have an uphill battle against the long-time congresswoman.

Who will run against Angus King?

Republican Demi Kouzounas and Democrat David Allen Costello both won their respective primaries, running unopposed.

They will be running against popular independent Sen. Angus King, who has represented Maine in the U.S. Senate since 2013. As an independent, he did not have a primary, instead qualifying for the ballot by petition with over 5,000 signatures.

Jason Cherry, an independent and political newcomer from Unity, will also be on the general election ballot in November.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Trump-backed candidate wins Maine primary, to face Rep. Jared Golden