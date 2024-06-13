Trump-backed John Lee wins GOP primary in competitive Nevada House race

Former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee has won the Republican primary for Nevada's 4th Congressional District and will face incumbent Democrat Rep. Steven Horsford in the November general election.

Lee, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, was leading his closest competitor, Air Force veteran David Flippo, when the Associated Press called the race.

Trump offered his endorsement less than two weeks before the primary, but it appears to have been enough to give Lee the opportunity to flip what could be one of the more competitive House seats for Republicans this year.

John Lee, Republican candidate for Nevada's 4th Congressional district, speaks to Republicans gathered for the Freedom Rally and Candidate Roundup at the Ahern Hotel in Las Vegas, Nev., on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

Lee served as North Las Vegas' mayor from 2013-2022, and also served in the state Senate from 2004-2012 and the state Assembly from 1996-2002.

Republicans currently hold a slim 218-213 vote majority in the House of Representatives, a smaller majority than after the 2022 midterm elections following multiple resignations and an expulsion.

U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, D-Nev., speaks on infrastructure and climate change during a news conference outside the Capitol on August 23, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Elections analysts rate the race for Nevada's 4th Congressional District as "likely Democratic."

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub .





