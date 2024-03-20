Who is Trump-backed Bernie Moreno, winner of Ohio's Republican Senate primary?

March 16, 2024; Dayton, Ohio, USA; Former President Donald Trump appears with U.S. Senate candidate Bernie Moreno outside Wright Bros. Aero Inc at the Dayton International Airport on Saturday.

Cleveland entrepreneur Bernie Moreno has emerged as a significant figure in Ohio politics, clinching the Republican Senate primary. Born in Bogota, Colombia, Moreno's journey to political prominence is characterized by his background as a luxury car dealer and blockchain entrepreneur.

In a fiercely competitive primary, Moreno's appeal as an outsider struck a chord with voters, portraying him as someone poised to challenge the norms of Washington. His candidacy received a significant boost with an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, solidifying his connection with the Republican base.

His victory now sets the stage for a high-stakes showdown in the general election against three-term Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, who is perceived as one of the more vulnerable Democrats this year. Brown is expected to center his campaign on abortion rights, a topic that holds significant importance in Ohio, given the strong support for a state constitutional amendment last year aimed at safeguarding access to the procedure.

Jeremy Yurow is a politics reporting fellow based in Hawaii for the USA TODAY Network. You can reach him at JYurow@gannett.com or on X @JeremyYurow

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Who is Bernie Moreno, winner of Ohio's Republican Senate primary?