Trump 'back to the safe confines of Mar-a-Lago' while Biden campaigns in Wisconsin: Dowd
Former President Trump is hosting multiple political meetings at Mar-a-Lago today with his trial on a break and President Biden is delivering remarks in Wisconsin. Meanwhile in the Indiana GOP primary, Nikki Haley won 21.7 percent of the vote. NBC News senior national political correspondent Jon Allen and Chief strategist for the Bush-Cheney campaign Matthew Dowd provide more insight.