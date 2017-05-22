Trump Avoids Saying ‘Radical Islamic Terrorism’ In Saudi Arabia

During his presidential campaign, Trump had criticized Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton for avoiding usage of the phrase.

President Donald Trump refrained from using the term “radical Islamic extremism” during his speech in Saudi Arabia on Sunday because he was “exhausted,” a senior White House official said, according to the Hill. The president addressed over 50 Muslim leaders from across the world in Riyadh, during his first foreign trip since assuming office.

During his presidential campaign, Trump criticized then President Barack Obama and Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for avoiding usage of the term “radical Islamic terrorism,” and used it several times in his own speeches. Even after becoming president, he used the phrase while addressing several press conferences. However, during Sunday’s speech, he criticized “Islamic extremism,” ″Islamists,” and “Islamic terror,” but stayed away from using his signature term.

According to the Hill, when reporters pointed out that the president avoided the phrase, a White House official told them: “He’s just an exhausted guy.”

The official reportedly maintained the 70-year-old president’s speech was tougher than usual. While Trump mostly stuck to his prepared speech, he diverted slightly by saying “Islamic” instead of “Islamist.”

"That means honestly confronting the crisis of Islamic extremism, and the Islamists and Islamic terror of all kinds. … And it means standing together against the murder of innocent Muslims, the oppression of women, the persecution of Jews, and the slaughter of Christians,” Trump said during the address.

Trump arrived in Riyadh on Friday for a two-day visit. His speech to Muslim leaders was much awaited, especially after his criticism of the community several times in the past.

"We are not here to lecture — we are not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship," Trump said. "Instead, we are here to offer partnership — based on shared interests and values — to pursue a better future for us all."

While the president vowed support to the Middle East in fighting terrorism, he asserted countries in the region should take responsibility in removing extremists.

“America is prepared to stand with you in pursuit of shared interests and common security, but the nations of the Middle East cannot wait for American power to crush this enemy for them. The nations of the Middle East will have to decide what kind of future they want for themselves, for their country, and frankly for their families, for their children. It's a choice between two futures, and it is a choice America cannot make for you. A better future is only possible if your nations drive out the terrorists and drive out the extremists,” Trump said during the address.

“Drive them out. Drive them out of your places of worship. Drive them out of your communities. Drive them out of your holy land. And drive them out of this earth,” he added.

