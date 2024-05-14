Donald Trump Attorney Alina Habba Mercilessly Mocked For Pure Projection

Lee Moran
·2 min read
Critics suggested Donald Trump attorney Alina Habba’s latest defense of the former president on Fox News was projection personified.

Habba is not representing Trump in his ongoing hush money trial but appeared on Sean Hannity’s prime-time show to stump for her boss and baselessly claim the criminal prosecution of him is a political hit job that shows the U.S. has a “dual system of justice.”

“As President Trump says, he’s just in the way,” railed Habba.

“This can turn to you, it could turn to me. It could turn to our children. And that’s what they’re doing,” she continued.

“They’re indoctrinating, they’re corrupting and they are throwing out the American Constitution that our country was made on,” she added. “It is completely out the window. It’s so sad to see Sean, it has to stop.”

People on X (formerly Twitter) noted the hypocrisy of Habba’s comments, given Trump’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election result to President Joe Biden.

