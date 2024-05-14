Donald Trump Attorney Alina Habba Mercilessly Mocked For Pure Projection

Critics suggested Donald Trump attorney Alina Habba’s latest defense of the former president on Fox News was projection personified.

Habba is not representing Trump in his ongoing hush money trial but appeared on Sean Hannity’s prime-time show to stump for her boss and baselessly claim the criminal prosecution of him is a political hit job that shows the U.S. has a “dual system of justice.”

“As President Trump says, he’s just in the way,” railed Habba.

“This can turn to you, it could turn to me. It could turn to our children. And that’s what they’re doing,” she continued.

“They’re indoctrinating, they’re corrupting and they are throwing out the American Constitution that our country was made on,” she added. “It is completely out the window. It’s so sad to see Sean, it has to stop.”

People on X (formerly Twitter) noted the hypocrisy of Habba’s comments, given Trump’s attempts to overturn his 2020 election result to President Joe Biden.

the projection here is incredible pic.twitter.com/2uZFsclBaz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2024

I didn't think it was possible for Republicans to get any worse at gaslighting Americans.



There really is no bottom, is there? — Jeffrey Ⓥ (@LiftForever67) May 14, 2024

That's actually what Republicans have been doing for, at least, two decades. — Eric Geeks 🏳️🌈 (@UpBeatGeeks) May 14, 2024

The way they lie with a straight face is incredible — Renegade Cowboy🐾🐾 🌊⚓️🌊🐾🐾 (@Rene_gadeCowboy) May 14, 2024

Projection is all they have. That’s their strategy — PJ (@PaulaAdk) May 14, 2024

all they can do is project and conflate and lie because they stand for nothing and have no desire to do anything but enrich themselves — Monarch's Ghost (@GLDNST8) May 14, 2024

