Trump Attorney Alina Habba Makes Blunt Admission About Trial, But It’s No Surprise

Donald Trump attorney Alina Habba issued a downbeat assessment of the former president’s chances of swerving conviction in his hush money trial, which is currently ongoing in New York.

“I don’t have hopes really that high at this moment that the New York courts will do the right thing, that the jury will do the right thing,” Habba complained to Newsmax’s Greg Kelly on Wednesday.

Habba suggested New York’s “blue state” status would be detrimental to the presumptive GOP nominee, who faces 34 charges of falsifying business documents regarding hush money paid to porn actor Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba says on Newsmax that she "doesn't have hopes really that high" that Trump will be acquitted pic.twitter.com/Uwe133T7jL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 25, 2024

“It’s very troubling,” Habba claimed. “We’re in the fight of our lives at this moment,” she added, echoing MAGA rhetoric about the proceedings.

Habba is not representing Trump in the case but has repeatedly echoed his baseless claims that his prosecution is a political hit job by President Joe Biden.

She defended Trump in his civil fraud trial in New York that ended with him being hit with a $455 million-plus penalty.

