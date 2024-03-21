Trump to attend high-dollar ‘roundtable’ with donors in Doral on Thursday

Donald Trump will huddle with donors at his Doral golf resort on Thursday afternoon for a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by an allied super PAC, according to an invitation obtained by the Miami Herald.

The fundraiser — billed as a $100,000-per-person roundtable with the former president — is hosted by former Ambassador Carlos Trujillo, who served as Trump’s lead envoy to the Organization of American States, and his wife Carmen, according to the invite.

Other co-hosts include Florida House Speaker Designate Daniel Perez, Miami-Dade County Commissioner Kevin Cabrera, businessman Maximo Alvarez and two of Trump’s attorneys, Chris Kise and Jesus Suarez, among other South Florida Trump allies. The money will go to Make America Great Again Inc., the main super PAC supporting Trump’s presidential bid.

The roundtable is set to take place around 1:30 p.m., according to a person familiar with the plans.

Thursday’s fundraiser comes as Trump and his backers look to make up a widening financial gap with President Joe Biden’s campaign and its allied groups as both sides prepare for an expectedly pricey general election.

Federal reports filed on Wednesday showed Biden’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee with a combined $97.5 million in cash on hand. That’s more than twice as much as the combined $44.8 million reported by Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee.

Make America Great Again Inc. reported raising nearly $12.8 million in February and ended the month with about $25.5 million in the bank, according to the super PAC’s latest federal filings.

The group spent nearly $7 million last month alone, with the largest chunk of money — a $5 million contribution refund — going to Trump’s leadership PAC Save America, which the former president has used to help cover the mounting legal bills incurred by himself and his allies.

Trump is currently facing dozens of criminal charges across multiple jurisdictions. The former president is also trying to secure a roughly half-a-billion-dollar bond in his civil fraud case in New York.

Federal filings showed that Save America dropped nearly $5.6 million on legal bills in February and spent more money overall than it took in.

Trump’s planned appearance in Doral comes just two days after he swept Florida’s Republican presidential primary with more than 80% of the vote. Even before then, however, he had already secured enough delegates to clinch his party’s nomination and has begun to impose sweeping changes at the RNC in an effort to merge the committee with his campaign.