Trump attempts to take credit for insulin pricing in Truth Social post

Former President Trump attempted to take credit for insulin pricing in a post on Truth Social Saturday.

“Low INSULIN PRICING was gotten for millions of Americans by me, and the Trump Administration, not by Crooked [President Biden,]” Trump said in the Truth Social post. “He had NOTHING to do with it. It was all done long before he so sadly entered office. All he does is try to take credit for things done by others, in this case, ME!”

President Biden has hailed the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the law which has a $35 cap on insulin for those with Medicare, as an important achievement.

“Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, instead of paying $400 a month for insulin, seniors on Medicare will only pay $35 a month,” the president said in a post on the social platform X late last year.

Ammar Moussa, a Biden campaign spokesperson, quoted Trump in a post on X, saying the former president “failed” to cap insulin costs.

“This is how you know Donald Trump has a vulnerability. Trump promised to cap insulin costs. He failed. President Biden took on big pharma, worked across the aisle and capped insulin prices for millions of Americans,” Moussa wrote.

Biden’s campaign has made lowering the cost of prescription drugs through the Inflation Reduction Act a key reelection message for Biden, has touted passage of the IRA as one of his top achievements.

The messaging also seeks to draws a contrast with Trump.

“Donald Trump was too weak to take on Big Pharma and lower prescription drug prices for seniors as president — but Joe Biden got it done. As a result, millions are seeing lower prices on the lifesaving medications they rely on,” Biden campaign spokesperson Seth Schuster previously said in a December statement to The Hill.

Schuster also said that if the former president made his way back to the White House for a second term, “prices will skyrocket and Americans who are currently benefiting from $35 insulin may have to choose between paying rent and affording their essential medication.”

The Hill has reached out to the Biden campaign.

