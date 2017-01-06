Trump attacks intelligence (again) before cyberattack briefing: ‘What is going on?’

In this Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 file photo, President-elect Donald Trump listens to a question as he speaks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Fla. (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP)

Donald Trump apparently couldn’t wait until his planned meeting with top U.S. intelligence officials before questioning the evidence and procedures they used to conclude Russian cyberattacks sought to influence the election.

Instead, the president-elect took to Twitter to question the reliability of the agencies upon which commander in chiefs usually rely.

“The Democratic National Committee would not allow the FBI to study or see its computer info after it was supposedly hacked by Russia,” Trump tweeted Thursday night.

“So how and why are they so sure about hacking if they never even requested an examination of the computer servers? What is going on?”

CIA Director John Brennan, FBI Director James Comey and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper are scheduled to brief the celebrity businessman on their classified report that is said to contain detailed evidence of the Kremlin’s interference with the American political process. Among other things, the U.S. intelligence community blames Moscow for hacking the Democratic National Committee and high-profile Democrats, such as Hillary Clinton’s former campaign chairman John Podesta.

Trump has repeatedly questioned information that is not advantageous to him while trumpeting anything that is. On the eve of his briefing, he still appears to distrust the findings of agencies that are entrusted with safeguarding U.S. security.

View photos Director of National Intelligence James Clapper prepares to leave after testifying on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, before the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing: “Foreign Cyber Threats to the United States.” (Photo: Evan Vucci/AP) More

A senior law enforcement official told the Associated Press that the FBI repeatedly emphasized to the DNC the importance of having direct access to their servers but were denied. The FBI ultimately retrieved the necessary information through a “third party,” the official said. The DNC told BuzzFeed that the FBI never requested the servers.

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, Trump attacked the country’s leading intelligence officials and speculated (without providing evidence) that their meeting had been canceled because they still needed time to build a case. He also put the word “intelligence” in quotation marks.

“The ‘Intelligence’ briefing on so-called ‘Russian hacking’ was delayed until Friday, perhaps more time needed to build a case. Very strange!” he said. (Officials told various outlets that the meeting had always been set for Friday.)

Despite these insults, Brennan said Thursday that he anticipates a “robust if not sporty” conversation with Trump, the Chicago Tribune reported.

“I’m going to give the president-elect the benefit of the doubt,” he said.

On Thursday, President Barack Obama was briefed on the report and Clapper testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee about their findings. Clapper said the Russian state-sponsored cyberattacks were merely one aspect of a multifaceted campaign directed at the United States.

The intelligence community is expected to release a declassified version to the general public eventually.

Read more from Yahoo News: