Trump attacks Biden, hush money judge in Memorial Day post: ‘Human scum’

Former President Trump marked Memorial Day with attacks on the judges overseeing civil and criminal trials against him and calling his political opponents “human scum.”

After a Truth Social post somberly remembering the fallen early Monday, Trump blasted President Biden and the judges in a lengthy statement.

“Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country,” Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, wrote on Truth Social.

He specifically called out Judge Lewis Kaplan, calling him a “Radical Left, Trump Hating Federal Judge.” Kaplan oversaw a pair of defamation cases from writer E. Jean Carroll, which Trump lost and was ordered to pay more than $80 million in damages for. He is appealing the ruling.

The former president also attacked Judge Arthur Engoron, who ruled over a civil business fraud trial in New York, which resulted in Trump being ordered to pay more than $450 million in fines. Trump called Engoron a “wacko” and implied that he will soon levy the same attacks against the judge of his ongoing criminal hush money trial, Juan Merchan.

The statement is a stark difference from President Biden, who gave a somber address at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. Biden used the opportunity to remark on the death of his own son, Beau Biden, who died from brain cancer believed to be caused by exposure to toxic chemicals during his service in the Iraq War.

“I know it hurts,” Biden told the families of fallen veterans. “The hurt is still real. Still raw. This week marks nine years since I lost my son Beau.”

“The pain of his loss is with me every day, as it is with you,” he said. “Still sharp. Still clear. But so is the pride I feel in the service. As if I can still hear him saying, ‘It’s my duty, Dad. It’s my duty.’”

Dozens of congressional leaders similarly remarked on the holiday with statements of remembrance and gratitude Monday.

