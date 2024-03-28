Trump asks Georgia judge to dismiss charges
The decision to dismiss charges against former President Donald Trump in the Georgia election interference case rest in the hands of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee.
Prosecutors who have charged former President Donald Trump with election interference and racketeering relating to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia tell Judge Scott McAfee that the First Amendment does not protect him from prosecution in the case.
His resignation means that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can continue prosecuting her sprawling racketeering case against former President Donald Trump and his associates.
A timeline of the sprawling election interference case against the former president in Georgia.
Up next: North Dakota, which will hold its Democratic primary on March 30.
Disgraced former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was just sentenced to 25 years in prison in a New York court. He was convicted in November of fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.
The Yahoo Fantasy baseball and MLB crews come together to reveal their hottest takes with the 2024 season kicking off.
Major League Baseball opens its 2024 season on Thursday with 13 games, including Yankees vs. Astros and Cardinals vs. Dodgers.
As the election cycle heats up, Instagram and Threads will be cooling down the amount of political content entering many users' feeds. If you're already wondering how to get that kind of content back into your feed, you can follow our guide on changing Instagram's political settings here. Meta has made an effort to decrease the reach of news and political content across its platforms, especially in regards to content that is algorithmically recommended versus being surfaced from a direct connection to an individual or account.
AI has been used in banking and finance for years. Here’s how you can leverage AI to improve your own financial situation.
Three legal experts weigh in on the Diddy sex trafficking investigation and why the rapper should be "worried."
The organization had the best of intentions, but the constantly changing landscape left it in no man's land.
Increasingly, the AI industry is moving toward generative AI models with longer contexts. Or Dagan, product lead at AI startup AI21 Labs, asserts that this doesn't have to be the case -- and his company is releasing a generative model to prove it. AI21 Labs' Jamba, a new text-generating and -analyzing model, can perform many of the same tasks that models like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini can.
The White House has issued a new policy to regulate federal agencies use of AI. The systems that they use must not "endanger the rights and safety of the American people," Vice President Kamala Harris said.
The Affordable Care Act was once a major political liability for Democrats, but today President Biden is campaigning on a promise to protect it.
Three women’s videos — where they detail the alleged assaults — from the past week alone have racked up more than 54 million views. What’s going on?
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Fisker temporarily lost track of millions of dollars in customer payments as it scaled up deliveries, leading to an internal audit that started in December and took months to complete, TechCrunch has learned. Fisker struggled to keep tabs on these transactions, which included down payments and in some cases, the full price of the vehicles, because of lax internal procedures for keeping track of them, according to the people.