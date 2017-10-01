Trump arrives at Liberty National for Presidents Cup finale

President Donald Trump watches the Presidents Cup golf tournament in Jersey City, N.J., Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The President of the United States is the Honorary Presidents Cup Chairman. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump arrived at Liberty National on Sunday just as the Americans were closing in on victory in the Presidents Cup.

Trump was watching from the hospitality suite of PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan. The tour said he would become the first sitting president to present the trophy at this event, which was named after the highest office.

Trump had a clear view of the 14th green, and he appeared behind a glass wall from an upstairs library in the clubhouse with Monahan and former tour commissioner Tim Finchem, who worked in the White House during the Carter administration.

He became the first president to attend the matches since Bill Clinton watched on Saturday in 2000 at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia.

There has never been a more presidential week than this Presidents Cup, which started Thursday with the previous three U.S. presidents — Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama — sitting together at the opening ceremony and watching the matches get started.

The Presidents Cup invites the heads of state from the host country to be honorary chairman of the event, and all have accepted over the years.

Monahan had said earlier in the week, as Trump's staff was scouting out Liberty National, that "we hope he comes and he'll be welcomed by us and the players."