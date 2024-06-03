Trump in Arizona: What to know about former president's town hall in Phoenix

Former President Donald Trump will visit Arizona this week for a town hall event in northern Phoenix.

Trump will take questions from voters on Thursday afternoon in an event hosted by Turning Point Action, the Arizona-based conservative group founded by MAGA personality Charlie Kirk and its political action committee.

There he will “take live questions from the audience with authenticity, strength, and compassion for the plight facing everyday people under Joe Biden’s failing policies,” Turning Point announced Monday.

The news of his visit comes the week after Trump was found guilty of 34 charges related to a “hush money” scheme during the 2016 election, making him the first former U.S. president to be convicted of a felony.

Trump is already in the unprecedented position of seeking re-election to the country’s highest office after making efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss.

In a written statement announcing the event, Kirk emphasized Republicans' two top issues in the 2024 election: the economy and immigration.

“Now is exactly the right moment for the President to speak directly to voters in state 48, and around the country, in this unique town hall format where the President shines so brightly,” Kirk wrote.

Trump’s field presence has been minimal in Arizona so far, lagging significantly behind his pace during the 2020 election cycle and Democrats’ investment in the Grand Canyon State this year. Turning Point is putting together a field mobilization effort in swing states like Arizona, which could make up for the deficit.

The event will be held at Dream City Church at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Doors open at 10 a.m. Registration is open online.

