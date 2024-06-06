Trump in Arizona: Former president back in Phoenix a week after felony convictions

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Arizona on Thursday for the first time since late 2022 for a town hall-style event in north Phoenix.

The event at Dream City Church is Trump’s first political rally since a New York jury convicted him last week of 34 felonies in connection with hush money paid to a porn star in 2016 to conceal their sexual relations.

The event is hosted by Turning Point Action, the Phoenix-based organization founded by conservative Charlie Kirk that has long supported Trump.

It marks Trump’s return to Arizona, the state that delivered the closest result in the country in 2020.

Follow our live coverage from Republic reporters.

Why is Trump coming to Arizona now?

Trump’s return to Arizona after his conviction should qualify as among the least-surprising moves of his third presidential run.

Trump has long shown an interest in the state, its political figures and the issues that often dominate its landscape.

Since 2015, when he first ran for president, he has visited Arizona at least 18 times.

The first visit came a month after he kicked off his longshot presidential bid and the raucous crowd showed an enthusiasm for his rhetorical attacks on Mexico and immigration as a central issue.

In office, Trump granted his first presidential pardon to former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who had been convicted of a misdemeanor in connection with the continued practice of racial profiling by his department.

After the COVID pandemic led to a nationwide quarantine, Trump made a visit to Dream City his second public rally of the return to in-person campaigning in 2020.

After Trump’s narrow loss in Arizona that year, he personally urged Arizona’s then-House speaker to participate in a plan to overturn the election results.

That effort morphed into the use of “fake electors” in Arizona to help serve as the basis for not certifying the election on the day a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Trump is named as an unindicted coconspirator in a state-level indictment brought in that matter in April.

— Ronald J. Hansen

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Trump in Arizona: Live coverage from town hall in Phoenix