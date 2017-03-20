Trump’s Approval Rating Just Took A Hit

“I will be the greatest jobs president that God has ever created,” Trump vowed in June 2015, when he announced his candidacy.

President Donald Trump’s approval rating fell to a record low of 37 percent, according to the latest Gallup tracking poll Saturday, with only 37 percent of the people approving of the president’s performance, compared to the 58 percent who did not.

The drop comes as Republicans push for their new healthcare plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare. The president is also facing harsh criticism over alleged ties between his administration and Russia, after former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn resigned from his position after it emerged that he did not disclose all the details about his interactions with a Russian ambassador. A number of other officials also have been under the radar for similar interactions.

Trump is also dealing with a temporary restraining order on his new travel ban, which puts restrictions on citizens from six Muslim-majority nations, after a federal judge in Hawaii put a halt on it last week. Trump, however, is adamant on fighting the ruling, and said at a rally in Tennessee, “We’re going to take our case as far as it needs to go, including all the way up to the Supreme Court.”

According to a Fox News poll released last Wednesday, Trump’s approval rating dropped 5 points since last month. The surveys showed that 43 percent of voters approve of him while 51 percent did not. It found that only 35 percent of the people approve of his handling of healthcare, and 33 percent approve of his handling of Russia.

Only 16 percent of the voters approved of the president’s tweeting habits.

However, 47 percent of voters approve of Trump's handling of the economy and 45 percent of his handling of terrorism.

The Gallup poll is based on telephonic interviews with approximately 1,500 adults across the country. The Fox poll was conducted March 12-14 with 1,008 registered voters. Both had a 3 percent margin of error.

