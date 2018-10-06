Trump applauds Kavanaugh confirmation - Twitter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday applauded the Senate for approving his nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, to a life-time term on the Supreme Court, writing on Twitter.

"I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our GREAT NOMINEE, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court," Trump wrote. "Later today, I will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will be officially sworn in. Very exciting!"

(Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Dan Grebler)