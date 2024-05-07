Trump Appears To Be Ditching Son Barron’s Graduation For Minnesota Event

Although Donald Trump made a big stink about being able to attend his son Barron’s high school graduation ceremony, it appears he will now be going to Minnesota that day.

The former president has agreed to be the keynote speaker at the Republican Party of Minnesota’s annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner, according to KFGO radio.

The day is May 17, the same day Barron will graduate high school in Palm Beach, Florida, which is also a day off from Trump’s current hush money trial in New York.

HuffPost reached out to the Trump campaign to ask if the presumptive GOP nominee for president planned to attend both events, but no one immediately responded.

Considering how Trump and his supporters went into a tizzy last month when it appeared as if court might be scheduled on Barron’s graduation day, it might seem weird and hypocritical to plan a rally on that exact day.

Many reactions to the news of Trump’s rally went along the lines of “told you so.”

Who will explain to Barron that his dad will likely CHOOSE NOT TO ATTEND HIS GRADUATION? #TrumpLiesAboutEverythingpic.twitter.com/I3JBZ2iTTK — D Marie (@Gypsysoul1968) May 7, 2024

I knew Trump didn't really want to go to Barron's graduation, but I didn't think he'd take it to this extreme. Do you, bruh… https://t.co/GOa6f6I4zV — Mike Pence's Other Mother 🟧🟦🟪 (@cooltxchick) May 7, 2024

You would think even Trump’s own supporters would grow tired of his whiny, “poor me” victim act. Here he cries about not being allowed to attend Barron’s graduation. Which was a lie to begin with. Now…



Trump skips son’s graduation for political event pic.twitter.com/DW2VIFPdLD — SM (@sensiblemiddle) May 7, 2024

BARRON! I NEVER MEANT IT WHEN I SAID I WANTED TO GO TO YOUR GRADUATION! pic.twitter.com/fJAXvMzb92 — Hadley Sheley (@HadleySheley) May 7, 2024

Excuse me! Isn't this Barron's Graduation Night?



I told all you motherfuckers he wasn't going pic.twitter.com/4JB5Z1G2wL — WTFGOP (@DogginTrump) May 7, 2024

Remember all that high drama from Trump and his crybaby family about how Judge Merchan was a big, bad horrible meanie who wouldn't allow precious Donnie to attend Barron's graduation? Now we find out that Trump, who was never denied the privilege of going in the first place,… pic.twitter.com/UKEpAhoBU3 — Ashley Votes Blue ☮️ (@KuckelmanAshley) May 7, 2024

After whining, playing victim and lying to his supporters about the judge not allowing him to attend his son's graduation, trump opts to attend a fundraiser instead of Barron's commencement. MAGA will never get tired of being played like the absolute fools that they are. — Sarah Ironside 💙 (@SarahIronside6) May 7, 2024

Place your bets!



Does he go to Barron’s graduation, or does he go give an incoherent speech to a bunch of old white men?



I’d bet Barron is hoping for the latter. 🤭#USDemocracy#DemsUnitedpic.twitter.com/vbq0qkE3ps — Dittie (@DittiePE) May 7, 2024

