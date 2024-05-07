Trump Appears To Be Ditching Son Barron’s Graduation For Minnesota Event

Although Donald Trump made a big stink about being able to attend his son Barron’s high school graduation ceremony, it appears he will now be going to Minnesota that day.

The former president has agreed to be the keynote speaker at the Republican Party of Minnesota’s annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner, according to KFGO radio.

The day is May 17, the same day Barron will graduate high school in Palm Beach, Florida, which is also a day off from Trump’s current hush money trial in New York.

HuffPost reached out to the Trump campaign to ask if the presumptive GOP nominee for president planned to attend both events, but no one immediately responded.

Considering how Trump and his supporters went into a tizzy last month when it appeared as if court might be scheduled on Barron’s graduation day, it might seem weird and hypocritical to plan a rally on that exact day.

Many reactions to the news of Trump’s rally went along the lines of “told you so.”

