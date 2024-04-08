Trump to appeal gag order in unlikely effort to postpone Manhattan criminal trial

NEW YORK — In a last-ditch bid to further delay his upcoming Manhattan criminal trial, former President Donald Trump on Monday indicated he would appeal a gag order recently imposed by the judge overseeing the case.

The court filings around the effort were not immediately made public, but a person familiar with the matter said Trump is appealing the gag order imposed by Justice Juan Merchan and asking an appeals court to postpone the trial, set to begin April 15, until the issue is resolved.

Late last month, Merchan ordered that Trump is barred from attacking “reasonably foreseeable witnesses,” as well as lawyers working on the case, court staff or their families. Last week, Merchan expanded the order to bar Trump from attacking the family members of District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the judge himself, after Trump publicly assailed Mechan’s adult daughter.

The appeal of the gag order and related effort to delay the trial comes after Trump has attempted numerous other measures to postpone the proceedings. The trial — on charges he violated New York law by falsifying business records in a scheme to pay hush money to a porn star — was originally scheduled to begin in late March, but the judge delayed it by three weeks after Trump’s lawyers said they needed additional time to review a batch of documents recently turned over by federal prosecutors. Trump’s lawyers have also made other arguments to delay the trial, though Merchan has declined to do so.

Trump’s effort to appeal the gag order is unlikely to succeed. He sought to get gag orders thrown out in two other cases — a New York civil fraud trial that began last fall and his federal criminal case in Washington — and both of those efforts failed.

Separately, Trump is asking Merchan to recuse himself from the case, arguing that his daughter, who works at a political consulting firm with Democratic clients, poses a conflict of interest, though that effort, too, is unlikely to prove effective. Trump asked Merchan last year to recuse himself for largely the same reasons, and the judge declined to step aside.