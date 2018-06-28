    This Is the List of the 25 People Trump Will Consider for Next Supreme Court Justice

    Katrina Trinko

    The inside of the United States Supreme Court. In the photo are the nine chairs of the Supreme Court Justices.

    Politics,

    Hot off the presses. 

    On the White House website, President Donald Trump lists the jurists he is looking at to be the next Supreme Court justice. We’ve got that list, which was last updated in November, here.

    Looking for additional analysis? Heritage Foundation scholars provided more details on some of these names here and here.

    1. Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit

    2. Keith Blackwell of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

    3. Charles Canady of Florida, Supreme Court of Florida

    4. Steven Colloton of Iowa, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit

    5. Allison Eid of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit

    6. Britt Grant of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

    7. Raymond Gruender of Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit

    8. Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit

    9. Brett Kavanaugh of Maryland, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

    10. Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit

    11. Joan Larsen of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit

    12. Mike Lee of Utah, United States senator

    13. Thomas Lee of Utah, Supreme Court of Utah

    14. Edward Mansfield of Iowa, Supreme Court of Iowa

    15. Federico Moreno of Florida, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

    16. Kevin Newsom of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit

    17. William Pryor of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit

    18. Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces

    19. David Stras of Minnesota, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit

    20. Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit

    21. Amul Thapar of Kentucky, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit

    22. Timothy Tymkovich of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit

    23. Robert Young of Michigan, Supreme Court of Michigan (retired)

    24. Don Willett of Texas, Supreme Court of Texas

    25. Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma, Supreme Court of Oklahoma

    Katrina Trinko is managing editor of The Daily Signal and co-host of The Daily Signal podcast. 

