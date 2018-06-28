The inside of the United States Supreme Court. In the photo are the nine chairs of the Supreme Court Justices. More

This Is the List of the 25 People Trump Will Consider for Next Supreme Court Justice

On the White House website, President Donald Trump lists the jurists he is looking at to be the next Supreme Court justice. We’ve got that list, which was last updated in November, here.

Looking for additional analysis? Heritage Foundation scholars provided more details on some of these names here and here.

1. Amy Coney Barrett of Indiana, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit

2. Keith Blackwell of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

3. Charles Canady of Florida, Supreme Court of Florida

4. Steven Colloton of Iowa, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit

5. Allison Eid of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit

6. Britt Grant of Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgia

7. Raymond Gruender of Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit

8. Thomas Hardiman of Pennsylvania, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit

9. Brett Kavanaugh of Maryland, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit

10. Raymond Kethledge of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit

11. Joan Larsen of Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit

12. Mike Lee of Utah, United States senator

13. Thomas Lee of Utah, Supreme Court of Utah

14. Edward Mansfield of Iowa, Supreme Court of Iowa

15. Federico Moreno of Florida, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida

16. Kevin Newsom of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit

17. William Pryor of Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit

18. Margaret Ryan of Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces

19. David Stras of Minnesota, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit

20. Diane Sykes of Wisconsin, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit

21. Amul Thapar of Kentucky, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit

22. Timothy Tymkovich of Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit

23. Robert Young of Michigan, Supreme Court of Michigan (retired)

24. Don Willett of Texas, Supreme Court of Texas

25. Patrick Wyrick of Oklahoma, Supreme Court of Oklahoma

