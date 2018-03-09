Trump's Tariffs Could Make These Popular Products More Expensive

American companies that rely heavily on aluminum and steel have raised alarm that President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imports of the metals will raise costs and hurt workers.

In two weeks, the U.S. will begin collecting a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports, Trump announced Thursday. Canada and Mexico are the only two countries exempted, for now. Some U.S. trade partners have already signaled they’ll slap retaliatory tariffs on U.S.-made goods ― with consequences that could affect American jobs and retail prices.

In response to the news, several companies said they may need to raise the prices of some common goods. (Though the hikes may be overblown for a variety of reasons, including the fact that many companies purchase steel and aluminum from domestic producers.)

Here are some of the items that may cost more soon.

Beer

The beer industry makes its cans out of aluminum. MillerCoors ― which has upped the amount of beer it sells in aluminum cans ― and Anheuser-Busch both released scathing statements warning of job losses across the industry and increased prices for consumers.

The 10-percent tariff on aluminum “will create a new $347.7 million tax on America’s beverage industry, including brewers and beer importers, and result in the loss of 20,291 American jobs,” Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute trade group, said in a statement.

Yet the price of a pack of beer cans would likely only rise by a few cents, the Beer Institute added, given that one can costs about 10 cents to make to begin with.

Cars

The automobile industry wouldn’t exist without steel and aluminum, and the tariffs could cost Ford and General Motors $1 billion each per year, according to Goldman Sachs. Both companies, however, mostly use U.S.-made steel.

Ford warned in a statement that Trump’s tariffs “could result in an increase in domestic commodity prices — harming the competitiveness of American manufacturers.”

The Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association came out in staunch opposition to the tariffs, arguing they jeopardized 871,000 U.S. jobs in the motor vehicle parts industry.

“This is not a step in the right direction,” the group’s president and CEO, Steve Handschuh, said.

Household Appliances

U.S. appliance makers, including the giant Whirlpool Corp., won a competitive advantage in January, when Trump imposed a tariff of up to 50 percent on imported washing machines. That edge would slip if American companies now have to spend more on steel to make washers and dryers.

The proposed 10% tax on aluminum threatens 20,000 U.S. manufacturing jobs that depend on the beer industry and raises taxes on American beer drinkers by $347 million per year. This tax hurts, not helps, American manufacturing. — Anheuser-Busch (@AnheuserBusch) March 5, 2018

The European Union promised swift retaliation for the metal tariffs, targeting some of the most popular items it imports from the United States.

“If the Americans impose tariffs on steel and aluminum, then we must treat American products the same way,” European Commissioner Jean-Claude Juncker said last week.

E.U. Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said Thursday a complete list was being drawn up, but suggested it would include these products, many of which happen to be produced in Republican-dominated parts of the U.S.: