Is this Trump's pivotal moment?

Many of Trump's usually unquestioning allies have attacked him over his decision to back Russia instead of his own intelligence community. The president's comments, during a press conference with Russian president Vladimir Putin, even caused the ever faithful Fox News to turn on him.

The network's Coast to Coast presenter Neil Cavuto called Trump's comments 'disgusting'. Texas Republican congressman Will Hurd told CNN he was shocked that the president had succumbed to Russian influence.

"I've seen the Russian intelligence manipulate many people in my career and I never would have thought the US president would be one of them."

In the early hours after the press conference, where Mr Trump told journalists he saw "no reason why" Russia would have meddled in the 2016 election, Republicans called on the party to renew its support for the intelligence community. Senator Jeff Flake, speaking to MSNBC, said:

"One thing we can do is reaffirm our support for the intelligence community, for the FBI and the DOJ for putting together these indictments."

Trump's level of support amongst his base is generally stable. They'll support him whatever happens. This gives him the power to act as he pleases. But this time he may have overstepped the mark by appearing to value Russia over his own country. Even after his apology and his so-called clarification, his for the comments could have upset some of his base.

