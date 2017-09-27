Trump's Explanation For Removing Sudan From His Travel Ban Is Cringeworthy

At a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, U.S. President Donald Trump attempted to explain why Sudan was not included in the latest version of his travel ban, which restricts entry to America for nationals of eight countries.

It didn’t go well.

“First of all, can you explain to us why Sudan was removed? And second of all, how does the travel ban work in North Korea that doesn’t allow their people out of the country?” a reporter asked, according to a White House transcript.

“Well, the people ― yeah, the people allowed ― certain countries ― but we can add countries very easily and we can take countries away,” Trump replied.

“What did Sudan do right?” the reporter pressed.

“And as far as the travel ban is concerned, whatever it is, I want the toughest travel ban you can have,” Trump continued. “So I’ll see you in Indiana. We’re going to go over some more points that have not been talked about. Are you all going? Is everyone going?”

President Trump on why Sudan was removed from the travel ban pic.twitter.com/ipEAS2F5XP — Yeganeh Torbati (@yjtorbati) September 27, 2017

Twitter users were quick to criticize Trump’s confusing response ― rivaled best, perhaps, by his explanation of “what uranium is” earlier this year:

Just gotta remember that everything will be just fine. Trump is good at uranium #Trump pic.twitter.com/e5jaUBArYG — leo.betancourt (@leobeta92) August 9, 2017

The president has often touted his own eloquence. As he said on the campaign trail: “I’m very highly educated. I know words, I have the best words.”

Yet somehow, he leaves us speechless.

Click here to read more about the new travel ban, which directly affects citizens of Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.