Trump's ALL CAPS Iran tweet is now a glorious meme

It's 2018 so of course Twitter would take something as terrifying as the United States president writing an all-caps threat to another world leader, leaving us (yet again) standing on the precipice of international conflict, and make it into a meme.

What a time to be alive.

People have latched on to Donald Trump's unhinged tweet-threat to the president of Iran and decided that in the face of horror the best thing to do is laugh. So they've appropriated Trump's message and inserted their own musings, sometimes in the form of song lyrics, sometimes with other fun references.

In case you somehow missed it, here's Trump's original tweet.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

Very presidential and VERY stable. Never mind that Twitter and Facebook have been blocked in Iran since 2009.

If you're now in desperate need of a laugh, here are some of best examples of Twitter making the most of another awful situation.

To Iranian President Rouhani: THAT'S GREAT IT STARTS WITH AN EARTHQUAKE BIRDS AND SNAKES AN AIRPLANE LENNY BRUCE IS NOT AFRAID EYE OF A HURRICANE LISTEN TO YOURSELF CHURN — David Shucosky (@ColHapablap) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: TAKE ME DOWN TO THE PARADISE CITY WHERE THE GRASS IS GREEN AND THE GIRLS ARE PRETTY. OH WONT YOU PLEASE TAKE ME HOME. TAKE ME DOWN TO THE PARADISE CITY WHERE THE GRASS IS GREEN AND THE GIRLS ARE PRETTY. OH WONT YOU PLEASE TAKE ME HOME. YEAH YEAH! — CK (@cranekicker) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: IF YOU OR A LOVED ONE WAS DIAGNOSED WITH MESOTHELIOMA YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO FINANCIAL COMPENSATION — Adrianna Hodges (@HodgesAdrianna) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: I BOMB ATOMICALLY, SOCRATES’ PHILOSOPHIES AND HYPOTHESES CAN’T DEFINE HOW I BE DROPPIN’ THESE MOCKERIES, LYRICALLY PERFORM ARMED ROBBERY, FLEE WITH THE LOTTERY, POSSIBLY THEY SPOTTED ME, BATTLE-SCARRED SHOGUN, EXPLOSION WHEN MY PEN HITS. — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: LOOK AT THIS STUFF! ISN’T IT NEAT? WOULDN’T YOU THINK MY COLLECTION’S COMPLETE? WOULDN’T YOU THINK I’M THE GIRL, THE GIRL WHO HAS EVERYTHING? LOOK AT THIS TROVE! TREASURES UNTOLD! HOW MANY WONDERS CAN ONE CAVERN HOLD? LOOKING AROUND HERE YOU’D THIN — OhNoSheTwitnt (@OhNoSheTwitnt) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: IT’S GONNA TAKE A LOT TO DRAG ME AWAY FROM YOU THERE’S NOTHING THAT A HUNDRED MEN OR MORE COULD EVER DO I BLESS THE RAINS DOWN IN AFRICA GONNA TAKE SOME TIME TO DO THE THINGS WE NEVER HAVE — Jelisa Castrodale (@gordonshumway) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: I AM EMAILING ON BEHALF OF THE ESTATE OF NIGERIAN PRINCE ABACHA TUNDE. I WRITE TO REQUEST YOUR ASSISTANCE IN TRANSFERRING MONEY FROM ACCOUNT, WHICH IS REQUIRED IMMEDIATELY DUE TO LEGAL. PLEASE REPLY WITH YOUR BANK DETAILS TO ASSIST THIS. BE CAUTIOUS! — Ange Thompson, Girl Detective (@AngeMaryClaire) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: YO I TELL YOU WHAT I WANT WHAT I REALLY REALLY WANT SO TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT WHAT YOU REALLY REALLY WANT I TELL YOU WHAT I WANT WHAT I REALLY REALLY WANT SO TELL ME WHAT YOU WANT WHAT YOU REALLY REALLY WANT I WANNA HUH I WANNA HUH I WANNA HUH I WANNA — Lindsay Ellis (@thelindsayellis) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani:

SomeBODY ONCE TOLD ME THE WORLD IS GONNA ROLL ME, I AIN’T THE SHARPEST TOOL IN THE SHED

— Ben Gellman-Chomsky (@benjgc) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: BAWITDABA DA BANG A DANG DIGGY DIGGY DIGGY SAID THE BOOGY SAID UP JUMP THE BOOGY BAWITDABA DA BANG A DANG DIGGY DIGGY DIGGY SAID THE BOOGY SAID UP JUMP THE BOOGY BAWITDABA DA BANG A DANG DIGGY DIGGY DIGGY SAID THE BOOGY SAID UP JUMP THE BOOGY BAWITDA — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) July 23, 2018

NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! pic.twitter.com/QgsL5jU9aM — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 23, 2018

Finally, what's a meme without a Rickroll?

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER EVER GONNA GIVE YOU UP. NEVER GONNA LET YOU DOWN. NEVER GONNA RUN AROUND AROUND AND DESERT YOU. NEVER GONNA MAKE YOU CRY. NEVER GONNA SAY GOODBYE. NEVER GONNA TELL A LIE AND HURT YOU. — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) July 23, 2018

And now let us lay back and welcome the ongoing disaster as it unfolds around us and meme, meme against the dying of the light.