Trump and Clinton need better ideas for how to create jobs

The two presidential candidates seem to be stuck in the last century.

The U.S. economy is stunted—it’s growing, sort of, and creating a decent amount of mediocre jobs. But it’s far off the pace of growth in the 1980s and 1990s, with incomes flat or declining for many families, the government saturated in debt and a significant portion of the population feeling prosperity has left them behind.

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton don’t really know what to do about this, as Katie Couric and I discuss in the video above. During the first presidential debate, Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, explained how he wants to revive the types of manufacturing jobs that existed before robots manned assembly lines and advanced machinery slashed the number of people required to build stuff.

He’d do this by tearing up trade deals that have made millions better off and slashed what Americans pay for most ordinary goods. Some economists think he’d cause a recession that would kill up to 10 million jobs. If his plan ever did any good, it wouldn’t be during his first (and probably only) term.

That leaves Clinton, the Democratic nominee, a huge opening to be the candidate with a realistic, economist-backed plan to create the digital-first economy for the next century. Instead, more 20 th-century ideas: build roads, provide more government benefits, raise taxes on the wealthy to pay for it all. Clinton seems unaware that President Barack Obama has tried and failed to pass many such programs, with a Congress hostile to more of the same.

What the economy really needs is fresh thinking and nimble action to address a new set of problems we didn’t have in the 20 th century: Most schools don’t even teach the skills—such as coding and computer programming—that lead to success today. Millions of Americans are headed in the wrong direction by the 9 th grade.

There are way too many hurdles in the way of people who want to start a business—and most are at the state and local level. Some safety-net programs are apparently so generous that they’re a better deal for working-age men (mostly) than looking for a job. And drug use is so rampant that companies turn down legions of job applicants simply because they can’t pass a drug test.

There are no easy solutions for these problems, and the sound-bite politics of campaign season make it hard to address problems that are complex in nature.

But the candidates could at least join the 21 st century. That’s where most voters live.

Rick Newman’s latest book is Liberty for All: A Manifesto for Reclaiming Financial and Political Freedom. Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman .