Trump and allies plot retribution campaign against the Biden family, rivals
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Sarah Matthews, former Trump White House Deputy Press Secretary and Miles Taylor, former Chief of Staff at the Department of Homeland Security and Rick Stengel, former top official at the State Department join Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to current House Republicans beginning to plan how to get retribution on their political opponents should Donald Trump return to the White House.