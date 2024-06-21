Trump aims to ‘recalibrate expectations’ about Biden ahead of debate
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
President Joe Biden’s campaign now trails Donald Trump in donations after the former president reportedly received $50 million following his guilty verdict in his New York hush money case. NBC’s Senior Political Editor Mark Murray and Reuters White House Correspondent Jeff Mason break down the numbers and weigh in on how both teams are preparing for the first debate.